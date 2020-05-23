Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ethnic people strive to keep traditional craft alive

 
 
23/05/2020    14:25 GMT+7

Zeng, the traditional art of brocade weaving, has long been a skill among the Ta Oi ethnic people in the mountainous district of A Luoi in Thua Thien-Hue province. 

Recently, with the support of various agencies and organisations, local ethnic people have made their way to combine brocade with other materials to commecialise the products, while upholding the traditional craft.

Instead of weaving vast fabrics to sell to tourists at high prices, members of the A Lưới Green Brocade cooperative have learned to adopt other sewing techniques to make their products more attractive to customers. Women like Hạch are now confident they can earn more from the craft. 

 

Besides training and design support, local and international organisations are also helping local women to find a market for the products. Orders from businesses have generated more jobs and increased the income of local people, while promoting the traditional craft to people both at home and abroad. 

The support from local and international organisations has generated more jobs and improved local incomes. It is also helping them to preserve the traditional craft, and promoting the development of a sustainable economic model that meets the demands of the market./. VNA

 
 

