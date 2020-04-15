Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19

The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.

browser not support iframe.

To ensure the rice gets to the right people, the university has applied facial recognition technology to support the activity.

The programme aims to help those in need to overcome the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university has designed and applied facial recognition technology to avoid overcrowding and stop people from taking more of their fair share. The cameras identify 10 points on the face that can be linked to personal information.

The university is expecting to distribute about 15 tons of rice to disadvantaged people in April. All the funding has been contributed by lectures and alumni from the university.

The application of facial recognition technology for rice distribution is expected to limit crowds and opportunists, which unfortunately have been seen in other areas. VNA

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news “Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.