Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance

With countries around the globe closing their borders to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreigners stranded in Vietnam have received assistance from local authorities to overcome the unprecedented situation.

Due to the unforeseen developments of the novel coronavirus pandemic around the world and the suspension of international flights, UK tourist Steve has been staying in Vietnam for nearly two months. Despite the inconvenience, he wants to stay longer if possible.

Similar to Steve, Chilean tourist Maria has been staying in the central coastal city of Da Nang for a month. After her homestay and most other hotels were told to close, she was introduced to another hotel with room rates supported by local authorities.

There are around 1,200 tourists at more than 200 tourist accommodations around Da Nang. The local tourism department has urged hotels to strictly obey social distancing requirements while cutting room rates and supporting stranded tourists applying for visa extensions.

The quick and appropriate efforts by local authorities in support of stranded foreign tourists left them with an impression of a friendly and hospitable Vietnam. - VNA