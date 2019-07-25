Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19

Vietnam's garment industry is suffering from an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, but the pandemic has also offered significant opportunities for the country to become the world’s face mask hub.

According to the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group, products must meet Certification Mark quality assurance and Food and Drug Administration certificates in order to be accepted in the EU and US.

Besides face masks, garment and textile companies are investing in production lines for medical protective gears while seeking export markets.

The National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Control has said that it is only encouraging companies to export face masks after meeting domestic demand, and enterprises should take the initiative to source raw materials for production./.VNA