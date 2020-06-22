Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ha Nam province launches new tourism offerings at Tam Chuc tourism site

 
 
22/06/2020    17:32 GMT+7

In a bid to promote local tourism and attract more visitors, the tourism sector in Ha Nam province has come up with a range of new offerings.

The Tam Chuc tourism site has introduced new offerings for the summer, including yacht sailing on the 600-ha Tam Chuc Lake. Nearby is the 1,000-year-old Mau Temple, which has been reconstructed according to the original design, on the slopes of a mountain with lake views.

 

With new tourism offerings becoming available, Tam Chuc tourism site will become a hotspot in boosting local tourism and will help revive the industry./.VNA

 
 

HCMC up, Hanoi down in expensive cities for expats list
VIDEOicon  20/06/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City edged up nine places in a global ranking of the most expensive places for expatriates in 2020, while Hanoi moved down four places.

Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

Three Vietnamese female scientists have been named among the 100 most outstanding researchers of the year, according to Singapore’s Asian Scientist Magazine.

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.

Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030
VIDEOicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam is striving to have its vocational education with the same level of ASEAN-4 countries by 2030, and reach the level of G20 countries by 2045. 

Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

After the easing of social distancing measures and the control of COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism industry is beginning to bounce back. 

Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The People newspaper and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association displayed paintings created during social distancing on Monday in Hanoi.

Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

Once a Mekong Delta specialty now it is a Saigon must-try. Vietnamese beef stew is a comfort food like no other, which requires an intricate mix of spices.

Giving plastic waste a new life
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

Everyone can protect the environment in many ways, including recycling plastic waste. In response to World Environment Day 2020, let’s meet some youngsters who have given plastic waste a new life!

Couple cycle from France to Vietnam to raise money for charity
VIDEOicon  16/06/2020 

As bike rides go, this one really takes the biscuit. A newlywed couple cycled from France all the way to Vietnam. 

Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
VIDEOicon  16/06/2020 

More than 3,000 tourists, on June 14, flooded the Hoi An Impression Theme Park to enjoy an Ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) show with the theme of Vietnam’s landscapes.

Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

A ballet based on The Tale of Kieu, the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Healthy drinks take over during summer
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Since a Government Decree limiting alcohol consumption took effect early this year, many people, especially the young, have started to meet friends in tea houses or other venues without alcoholic beverages. 

Visitors flock back to HCM City’s oldest garden post Covid-19
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

After closing for nearly two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saigon zoo and botanical gardens Thao Cam Vien reopened in late May and has once again become a popular destination for visitors, in particular youngsters. 

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

Most severe Covid-19 patient in Vietnam shows impressive recovery
VIDEOicon  14/06/2020 

Patient 91, British pilot Stephen Cameron who has been hospitalized in Vietnam since contracting COVID-19 in March has made further improvements.

Vietnam seeks to break out of COVID-19 tourist trap: Bloomberg
VIDEOicon  14/06/2020 

Leading business and financial website Bloomberg of the United States has recently published an article highlighting the strong rebound made to the nation’s domestic tourism industry, a model that is suitable for the rest of the world to follow.

Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
VIDEOicon  11/06/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.

Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

Son Doong, the world’s largest cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh, has been named among 20 record-breaking natural wonders by the US’s Insider newswire. ​

Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
VIDEOicon  10/06/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said it has been working on a pilot plan to bring international tourists to select islands, with Phu Quoc among those considered.

Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnam’s two largest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the most popular travel destinations throughout Asia, 

