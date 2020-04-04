Just one new COVID-19 case confirmed, total hits 240

Just one new COVID-19 infection case was reported on April 4 afternoon, bringing the total number in the country to 240.

The 240th patient is a 29-year-old Vietnamese woman from Luc Nam district in the northern province of Bac Giang who lived and worked in Bangkok, Thailand.

On March 19, she joined a party in Thailand with the family of the 166th patient – a 25-year-old woman also from Bac Giang province.

On March 20, she returned to Hanoi on flight VN618, seat 28B from Bangkok and was sent to a concentrated quarantine camp in Nho Quan district, Ninh Binh province upon arrival.

She developed a fever on March 31 and tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 on April 1 at Ninh Binh province’s General Hospital.

Her six roommates at the quarantine camp all tested negative for the virus on the same day.

On March 30, health officials in the central province of Quang Binh isolated eight people who had been in close contact with the 166th patient when they were in Thailand.

As of April 4 afternoon, Vietnam has successfully treated 90 COVID-19 patients.

The number of suspected infections was 3,736, down 935 cases compared to April 3.

The healthcare sector also urged localities to trace all people who had come in contact with the 237th patient – a Swedish man who was confirmed infected with COVID-19 on April 1 after being hospitalised following an accident./. VNA/VNN