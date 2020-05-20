Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho

Many people collect photos, books and documents related to President Ho Chi Minh as a way to show their respect and deep gratitude to the Great Father who devoted his whole life for the nation and people.

An example is a local man in Dan Quyen commune, Triệu Sơn district, Thanh Hoa province has spent 20 years collecting thousands of newspapers and books about President Ho Chi Minh's life.

As an officer working in broadcasting, Le Reo, 53, had the opportunity to read many articles and books about Uncle Ho. In 1995, he started collecting documents related to President Ho Chi Minh.

The stories about Uncle Ho are vividly presented in his albums. Each picture is a story about the life, career and dedication of Uncle Ho to the revolutionary cause of the nation.

Not just collecting documents related to President Ho Chi Minh, he has won many awards for learning about Uncle Ho’s life and career.

With respect for the revolutionary leader who devoted his life to the independence and freedom of the nation, Mr. Le Reo continues to collect documents about Uncle Ho and hopes to build a library at home to help educate the younger generations to study and follow President Ho Chi Minh./.VNA