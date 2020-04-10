On the world stage

We all know the amazing work Vietnam is doing to keep COVID-19 at bay, but now many media outlets around the world are catching on, and reporting about the great strides we are making.
We all know the amazing work Vietnam is doing to keep COVID-19 at bay, but now many media outlets around the world are catching on, and reporting about the great strides we are making.
Money can spread germs and bacteria, and amid the complicated developments of the novel corona virus Sars-CoV-2, many people have switched to cashless payments to protect them from unnecessary contact with contaminated money.
ASEAN Foreign Ministers on April 9 agreed to form a COVID-19 response fund to fight against the disease, according to a statement released after the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 via video conference.
Crowded places pose a danger at the moment as they can be a source of infection for COVID-19 at a time when the epidemic is developing complicatedly.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 sent a message to a teleconference of heath ministers of the WHO western Pacific region themed “Stand in solidarity to combat COVID-19”.
In order to reduce difficulties for medical workers at the moment, lecturers at the Da Nang University of Science and Technology have invented robot helpers to work in hospitals.
As many restaurants around the country close their doors because of COVID-19, there is no better time to awaken the hidden chef in you.
One of the best weapons in Vietnam’s armory to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is music, of course! Since the pandemic began, more and more music videos have been created which are both educational and entertaining.
If you are missing your fix of basketball because of COVID-19, don’t worry. We hav compiled a list of the best players since the Vietnam Basketball Association(VBA) Leagues started in 2016.
Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have adopted many new farming models to adapt to climate change, which has helped them cope with the severe saltwater intrusion.
Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 with the number of new cases and fatalities surging, ASEAN countries have been taking measures to mitigate the outbreak.
A painting exhibition about the late composer Trinh Cong Son has been released online to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of the artist this week.
We all know the song, now there's a catchy corona-themed version. Check out the new twist on Việt Nam Ơi, share it and let's sing with Minh Beta to stay united and beat COVID-19! We can do it!
Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.
“Cảm ơn, cảm ơn, cảm ơn”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” They were the words repeated over and over by a British man as he was discharged from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on Sunday after making a full recovery from COVID-19.
Since it launched a painting competition in Mid-March artists to create posters to promote preventive actions against COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has received enthusiastic responses from 23 artists.
Popular American singer Kyo York has unveiled his own version of the northern folk song Trong Com, known as the Cylindrical Drum in English, in which he sings in both English and Vietnamese
Over the past few weeks, while a large number of overseas Vietnamese students have returned home amid COVID-19 concerns, others have decided to stay on in their host countries.
Just one new COVID-19 infection case was reported on April 4 afternoon, bringing the total number in the country to 240.
The pandemic is threatening the entire human race. Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.
When talking about love duets, many people think of Quan Ho, a sweet folk music originating in Bac Ninh province.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code