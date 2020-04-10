Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/04/2020 14:16:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIDEO
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

On the world stage

 
 
10/04/2020    14:12 GMT+7

We all know the amazing work Vietnam is doing to keep COVID-19 at bay, but now many media outlets around the world are catching on, and reporting about the great strides we are making.

 
 
 

Other News

.
Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Money can spread germs and bacteria, and amid the complicated developments of the novel corona virus Sars-CoV-2, many people have switched to cashless payments to protect them from unnecessary contact with contaminated money.

ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

ASEAN Foreign Ministers on April 9 agreed to form a COVID-19 response fund to fight against the disease, according to a statement released after the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 via video conference.

Home workouts become more popular during epidemic
Home workouts become more popular during epidemic
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Crowded places pose a danger at the moment as they can be a source of infection for COVID-19 at a time when the epidemic is developing complicatedly.

Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific
Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 sent a message to a teleconference of heath ministers of the WHO western Pacific region themed “Stand in solidarity to combat COVID-19”.

Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

In order to reduce difficulties for medical workers at the moment, lecturers at the Da Nang University of Science and Technology have invented robot helpers to work in hospitals. 

YouTube channels to test your cooking skill during social distancing
YouTube channels to test your cooking skill during social distancing
VIDEOicon  08/04/2020 

As many restaurants around the country close their doors because of COVID-19, there is no better time to awaken the hidden chef in you. 

Seven songs to help you fight coronavirus
Seven songs to help you fight coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

One of the best weapons in Vietnam’s armory to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is music, of course! Since the pandemic began, more and more music videos have been created which are both educational and entertaining. 

Top five local and overseas Vietnamese players in basketball league
Top five local and overseas Vietnamese players in basketball league
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

If you are missing your fix of basketball because of COVID-19, don’t worry. We hav compiled a list of the best players since the Vietnam Basketball Association(VBA) Leagues started in 2016.

Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
VIDEOicon  07/04/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have adopted many new farming models to adapt to climate change, which has helped them cope with the severe saltwater intrusion.

ASEAN strengthens measures to control COVID-19
ASEAN strengthens measures to control COVID-19
VIDEOicon  07/04/2020 

Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 with the number of new cases and fatalities surging, ASEAN countries have been taking measures to mitigate the outbreak.

Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Son
Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Son
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/04/2020 

A painting exhibition about the late composer Trinh Cong Son has been released online to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of the artist this week.

Sing to beat the virus
Sing to beat the virus
VIDEOicon  06/04/2020 

We all know the song, now there's a catchy corona-themed version. Check out the new twist on Việt Nam Ơi, share it and let's sing with Minh Beta to stay united and beat COVID-19! We can do it! 

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery
British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery
VIDEOicon  06/04/2020 

“Cảm ơn, cảm ơn, cảm ơn”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” They were the words repeated over and over by a British man as he was discharged from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on Sunday after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

Artist actively responds to COVID-19
Artist actively responds to COVID-19
VIDEOicon  05/04/2020 

Since it launched a painting competition in Mid-March artists to create posters to promote preventive actions against COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has received enthusiastic responses from 23 artists. 

American singer releases folk song in fight against COVID-19
American singer releases folk song in fight against COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/04/2020 

Popular American singer Kyo York has unveiled his own version of the northern folk song Trong Com, known as the Cylindrical Drum in English, in which he sings in both English and Vietnamese

Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
VIDEOicon  05/04/2020 

Over the past few weeks, while a large number of overseas Vietnamese students have returned home amid COVID-19 concerns, others have decided to stay on in their host countries. 

Just one new COVID-19 case confirmed, total hits 240
Just one new COVID-19 case confirmed, total hits 240
VIDEOicon  04/04/2020 

Just one new COVID-19 infection case was reported on April 4 afternoon, bringing the total number in the country to 240.

Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
VIDEOicon  04/04/2020 

The pandemic is threatening the entire human race. Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.

Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/04/2020 

When talking about love duets, many people think of Quan Ho, a sweet folk music originating in Bac Ninh province. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 