Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas

Over the past few weeks, while a large number of overseas Vietnamese students have returned home amid COVID-19 concerns, others have decided to stay on in their host countries.

They believe if they are equipped with adequate information, they will overcome the pandemic. More in the following!

Instead of going to school as usual, for more than a week now, Le Ba Nhat Minh, a student at the University of Wollongong, Australia, has spent all his time at home studying online to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in response to the Australian government’s appeal amid the pandemic.

During the “self- lockdown”, Minh always keeps himself as busy as possible and follows all the government’s medical advice.

Meanwhile, studying online at home to The Anh, another Vietnamese student in Australia, is not much different from his regular classes.

The number of COVID-19 patients keeps rising in many countries, so all overseas Vietnamese students have been advised to exercise social distancing to “flatten the curve”.

There are about 40 overseas Vietnamese studying at the Korea University, one of the most prestigious universities in the Republic of Korea. Most of them have decided to stay.

Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 in the Republic of Korea, the Vietnam Student Association there has taken timely measures to support overseas Vietnamese students to prevent the pandemic as well as constantly updated them on the latest news of the virus through the media, especially in virus-hit areas./.VNA