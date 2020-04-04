Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life

The pandemic is threatening the entire human race. Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.

We have been dragged into a war - a real battle for life. In this battle each citizen is a soldier.



We are ready to deal with ongoing difficulties and sufferings for a peaceful and happy life some day. Be responsible! VNA