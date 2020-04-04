Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/04/2020 21:32:15 (GMT +7)
Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life

 
 
04/04/2020    21:27 GMT+7

The pandemic is threatening the entire human race. Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.

The pandemic is threatening the entire human race.

 

Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.

We have been dragged into a war - a real battle for life. In this battle each citizen is a soldier.

We are ready to deal with ongoing difficulties and sufferings for a peaceful and happy life some day. Be responsible! VNA

 
 

.
Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/04/2020 

When talking about love duets, many people think of Quan Ho, a sweet folk music originating in Bac Ninh province. 

Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forces many businesses to halt operation, there are opportunities for business development, particular in supplying equipment needed to work from home.

Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/04/2020 

We all have plenty of time on our hands to explore new things, so why not dive into the rich world of Vietnamese hip hop?

Adapting to life during the epidemic
Adapting to life during the epidemic
VIDEOicon  01/04/2020 

With Vietnam in the grip of the COVID-19 epidemic, it has changed and disrupted the daily life of people in an unimaginable way. 

UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in HCM City Ian Gibbons have advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banh mi – World class street food
Banh mi – World class street food
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

With the word “banh mi” recognised by the Oxford dictionary and a Google bread doodle which has taken the media by storm in recent days, let’s find out why this popular street food in Vietnam has become known to so many international friends.

30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
TRAVELicon  31/03/2020 

Two tourism products in Vietnam have won at the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 – an annual ceremony organised by the ASEAN-Japan Centre.

Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

In the wake of COVID-19, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been looking at solutions and prevention measures, and one of them is televised lessons to protect students and stop the spread of the epidemic.

Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19
Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, many tourism service providers have been operating under a tight budget, and to stop the spread of the deadly virus, some have closed.

Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals
Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

With spring in full bloom, the red silk cotton flowers that line the streets of Dong Ve Ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province are drawing more visitors to the area.

Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam's growth forecast
Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

Fitch Solutions has recently revised down Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

Lychee gardens in Hai Duong province are often in full bloom in February and March. During this time, bee breeders from across the country often bring the insects to those gardens.

Vietnam's everlasting power: Unity and Solidarity
Vietnam’s everlasting power: Unity and Solidarity
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

Your homeland ask you to stay strong and positive. The will power of our people will not be crumble.

Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
VIDEOicon  27/03/2020 

Thousands of people are fighting. Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.

Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

A week-long programme on introducing the special features of bánh mì (Vietnamese bread) has officially kicked off in HCM City.

Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
VIDEOicon  27/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory medical declarations for all passengers on domestic flights and public transport. 

Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/03/2020 

Your trip to HCM City won't be complete without rice paper salad. 

Pick yourself up with a Coronaburger
Pick yourself up with a Coronaburger
VIDEOicon  26/03/2020 

A Hanoi takeaway is making burgers with a twist. The burder buns are crafted to look like the coronavirus.

Vietnamese children in the fight against Covid-19
Vietnamese children in the fight against Covid-19
VIDEOicon  25/03/2020 

Vietnamese children convey a message ‘No matter who you are, regardless of age, everyone could be a fighter in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

