President Ho Chi Minh’s footprints kept alive in Thailand

After his 17-year journey for national salvation, President Ho Chi Minh arrived in Bangkok in July 1928 and began efforts to promote patriotism among the Vietnamese community.

browser not support iframe.

He then moved to Ban Dong in Phichit, . In December 2013, local authorities began construction of the President Ho Chi Minh relic site and museum in Ban Dong.

Located 350 km from Bangkok, the site is the third dedicated to President Ho in Thailand, along with others in Udon Thani and Nakhon Phanom.

During his time living and working in the village, President Ho Chi Minh brought a breath of fresh air to the patriotic movement among overseas Vietnamese, winning the love, respect, and admiration not only of the Vietnamese people but also local authorities./.VNA