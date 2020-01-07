Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry.

The country, however, has also been presented with many golden opportunities as it restores and restarts its economy.

At a May conference with businesses, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed it is necessary to focus more on restarting the economy, striving for GDP growth in 2020 of more than 5% - much better than the IMF’s forecast 2.7%.

Ministries and agencies are therefore making every effort to assist the revival of enterprises with practical mechanisms and policies that remove difficulties and bottlenecks.

One equally important issue in this enterprise’s revival strategy is the need to restore broken supply chains and value chains.

Though it is not possible to expect that everything will immediately return to normal, with a spirit of tackling difficulties, creating the necessary conditions, and ministries and sectors accompanying enterprises, production and business activities will gradually recover and become stable./.VNA