Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry

 
 
17/06/2020    13:48 GMT+7

After the easing of social distancing measures and the control of COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism industry is beginning to bounce back. 

Many localities have conducted promotional campaigns and created links with other areas to introduce new tourism products, helping to raise visitor numbers and revive the industry.

Along with promoting destinations in the localities, discounts on tourism products are also given focus.

 

To create the best conditions for domestic tourism to develop, the three central cities and provinces are now cooperating with other localities nationwide. For example, Da Nang and Quang Ninh, home of Ha Long Bay, are working together on joint tourism products with attractive prices and more flights between the central city and Quang Ninh’s Van Don Airport.

By coming together, Vietnam’s travel hotspots have created safe and high-quality tourism products that are sustainable, meeting people’s travel requirements and reviving the tourism industry./.

 
 

Other News

.
Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The People newspaper and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association displayed paintings created during social distancing on Monday in Hanoi.

Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew
Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew
VIDEOicon  7 giờ trước 

Once a Mekong Delta specialty now it is a Saigon must-try. Vietnamese beef stew is a comfort food like no other, which requires an intricate mix of spices.

Giving plastic waste a new life
Giving plastic waste a new life
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

Everyone can protect the environment in many ways, including recycling plastic waste. In response to World Environment Day 2020, let’s meet some youngsters who have given plastic waste a new life!

Couple cycle from France to Vietnam to raise money for charity
Couple cycle from France to Vietnam to raise money for charity
VIDEOicon  18 giờ trước 

As bike rides go, this one really takes the biscuit. A newlywed couple cycled from France all the way to Vietnam. 

Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
VIDEOicon  16/06/2020 

More than 3,000 tourists, on June 14, flooded the Hoi An Impression Theme Park to enjoy an Ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) show with the theme of Vietnam’s landscapes.

Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

A ballet based on The Tale of Kieu, the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Healthy drinks take over during summer
Healthy drinks take over during summer
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Since a Government Decree limiting alcohol consumption took effect early this year, many people, especially the young, have started to meet friends in tea houses or other venues without alcoholic beverages. 

Visitors flock back to HCM City’s oldest garden post Covid-19
Visitors flock back to HCM City’s oldest garden post Covid-19
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

After closing for nearly two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saigon zoo and botanical gardens Thao Cam Vien reopened in late May and has once again become a popular destination for visitors, in particular youngsters. 

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

Most severe Covid-19 patient in Vietnam shows impressive recovery
Most severe Covid-19 patient in Vietnam shows impressive recovery
VIDEOicon  14/06/2020 

Patient 91, British pilot Stephen Cameron who has been hospitalized in Vietnam since contracting COVID-19 in March has made further improvements.

Vietnam seeks to break out of COVID-19 tourist trap: Bloomberg
Vietnam seeks to break out of COVID-19 tourist trap: Bloomberg
VIDEOicon  14/06/2020 

Leading business and financial website Bloomberg of the United States has recently published an article highlighting the strong rebound made to the nation’s domestic tourism industry, a model that is suitable for the rest of the world to follow.

Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
VIDEOicon  11/06/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.

Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

Son Doong, the world’s largest cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh, has been named among 20 record-breaking natural wonders by the US’s Insider newswire. ​

Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
VIDEOicon  10/06/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said it has been working on a pilot plan to bring international tourists to select islands, with Phu Quoc among those considered.

Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnam’s two largest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the most popular travel destinations throughout Asia, 

Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
VIDEOicon  09/06/2020 

Schools in Cao Loc district in northern Lang Son province have included a range of extra-curricular activities on ethnic minority groups’ traditional performances and games.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

A festival praying for rain is one of the largest and most unique of the Jrai people in the central highlands. 

E-commerce a positive for retail sector
E-commerce a positive for retail sector
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

