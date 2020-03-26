Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry

After the easing of social distancing measures and the control of COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism industry is beginning to bounce back.

browser not support iframe.

Many localities have conducted promotional campaigns and created links with other areas to introduce new tourism products, helping to raise visitor numbers and revive the industry.

Along with promoting destinations in the localities, discounts on tourism products are also given focus.

To create the best conditions for domestic tourism to develop, the three central cities and provinces are now cooperating with other localities nationwide. For example, Da Nang and Quang Ninh, home of Ha Long Bay, are working together on joint tourism products with attractive prices and more flights between the central city and Quang Ninh’s Van Don Airport.

By coming together, Vietnam’s travel hotspots have created safe and high-quality tourism products that are sustainable, meeting people’s travel requirements and reviving the tourism industry./.