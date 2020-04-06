Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have adopted many new farming models to adapt to climate change, which has helped them cope with the severe saltwater intrusion.

They include farming shrimp or saline resistant crops in the dry season in their rice fields.

In My Xuyen district, farmers have adopted the shrimp - rice farming model on an area of 17,500ha, the largest in the province.

The model has been adopted in coastal areas for many years. It sees farmers growing rice in the rainy season and breeding shrimp in the dry season on the same fields. Both are clean since the farmers use little pesticide or chemical./.VNA