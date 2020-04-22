Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/04/2020 00:49:48 (GMT +7)
Spreading a passion for reading

 
 
22/04/2020    13:25 GMT+7

This year’s Book Festival to mark Vietnamese Book Day on April 21 is being held online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

During this period of physical distancing, Bui Anh Tuan has spent most of his time reading books to his son instead of surfing the internet on his smartphone.

With a hope of cultivating an interest in reading in their son at a young age, Tuan and his wife, Dung, have set a clear routine during the physical distancing period. The family spends three hours each day reading together and Tuan and Dung hope the habit will remain when physical distancing is over and their son will read for an hour every night before bedtime.

 

For the last nine years the family has maintained a habit of reading from 30 minutes to an hour every day. Whenever they visit their hometown or travel they always take one or two books with them.

Reading is a way for children to relax, learn, improve their critical thinking, build their vocabulary, and develop their personality. Amid the boom in information technology, reading still has a place in people’s lives./.VNA

 
 

Other News

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.

Best goals of Vietnam football team
Best goals of Vietnam football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Missing football? That’s a stupid question, of course you’re missing football. We all are! But fear not, here are a selection of some of the best goals scored by Vietnam over the last few years. There are some crackers here.

'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  19/04/2020 

“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province. 

Prevention is better than cure
Prevention is better than cure
VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

Prevention, detection, quarantine, isolation and stamping out are the five decisive steps Vietnam has taken in the fight against Covid-19.

Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.

COVID-19: Art of the matter
COVID-19: Art of the matter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Artwork created to highlight the amazing work carried out by frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in Vietnam has received international acclaim. 

Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Meet Winnie, the latest addition to the herd of rhinos at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc. Winnie was born slap bang in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why her name was choosen.

Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
SOCIETYicon  15/04/2020 

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

PM: Vietnam maintaining support for virus-hit nations
PM: Vietnam maintaining support for virus-hit nations
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Vietnam will continue supporting countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain normal economic activities with them, and provide them with basic necessities, including food, as needed, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said

PM Phuc delivers opening speech at ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response
PM Phuc delivers opening speech at ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
VIDEOicon  14/04/2020 

Police Hospital 199 under the Ministry of Public Security is one of four hospitals in the central city of Da Nang receiving and monitoring patients suspected of being infected by the COVID-19 virus. 

Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/04/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports
COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports
VIDEOicon  13/04/2020 

Labour exports are facing difficulties as the complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemicstagnate labour recruitment orders.

Visit 10 dream destinations around the world without leaving home
Visit 10 dream destinations around the world without leaving home
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

If your travel plans have been cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, don’t worry. 

Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
PHOTOSicon  10/04/2020 

The Guardian has published a list featuring the top 10 best virtual tours of the world’s natural wonders, with Son Doong cave located in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province being named among them.

VNA produces anti-fake news song in 15 languages
VNA produces anti-fake news song in 15 languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/04/2020 

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has produced versions of its song on fighting fake news in 13 additional languages, bringing the total versions to 15.

Vietnam’s netizens fight fake news
Vietnam’s netizens fight fake news
VIDEOicon  10/04/2020 

False health advice, such as eating chicken eggs or marjoram to prevent infection, as well as fabricated information about infected and quarantined people are posted every day to garner hundreds of likes and shares. 

English version of COVID-19 song “Ghen Co Vy” makes debut
English version of COVID-19 song “Ghen Co Vy” makes debut
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/04/2020 

An English language version of the now famous novel coronavirus (COVID-19) song known as “Ghen Co Vy” has been released, promoting a message of community unity in the fight against the epidemic.

