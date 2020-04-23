Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/04/2020 16:42:54 (GMT +7)
Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam

 
 
23/04/2020    15:38 GMT+7

It was exactly three months ago the first case of novel coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam. An awful lot has happened here since January 23rd. Here is a look back at the key events of the last 12 weeks.

     
     
     

    Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
    SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

    Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has suggested further discussing to complete an institutional framework on climate change issues.

    More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
    SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

    Ha Giang decided to lock down Ta Kha hamlet in Dong Van district’s Pho Bang township and Thanh Thuy commune’s health station in Vi Xuyen district from April 22 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

    Spreading a passion for reading
    VIDEOicon  22/04/2020 

    This year’s Book Festival to mark Vietnamese Book Day on April 21 is being held online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
    TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

    The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.

    Best goals of Vietnam football team
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

    Missing football? That’s a stupid question, of course you’re missing football. We all are! But fear not, here are a selection of some of the best goals scored by Vietnam over the last few years. There are some crackers here.

    'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
    VIDEOicon  19/04/2020 

    “Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province. 

    Prevention is better than cure
    VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

    Prevention, detection, quarantine, isolation and stamping out are the five decisive steps Vietnam has taken in the fight against Covid-19.

    Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
    VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

    The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.

    COVID-19: Art of the matter
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

    Artwork created to highlight the amazing work carried out by frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in Vietnam has received international acclaim. 

    Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
    SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

    Meet Winnie, the latest addition to the herd of rhinos at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc. Winnie was born slap bang in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why her name was choosen.

    Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
    POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

    Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

    VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
    PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

    Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

    Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
    SOCIETYicon  15/04/2020 

    “Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

    PM: Vietnam maintaining support for virus-hit nations
    POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

    Vietnam will continue supporting countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain normal economic activities with them, and provide them with basic necessities, including food, as needed, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said

    PM Phuc delivers opening speech at ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response
    POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

    Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

    Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
    VIDEOicon  14/04/2020 

    Police Hospital 199 under the Ministry of Public Security is one of four hospitals in the central city of Da Nang receiving and monitoring patients suspected of being infected by the COVID-19 virus. 

    Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
    VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/04/2020 

    As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

    COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports
    VIDEOicon  13/04/2020 

    Labour exports are facing difficulties as the complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemicstagnate labour recruitment orders.

    Visit 10 dream destinations around the world without leaving home
    TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

    If your travel plans have been cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, don’t worry. 

    Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
    PHOTOSicon  10/04/2020 

    The Guardian has published a list featuring the top 10 best virtual tours of the world’s natural wonders, with Son Doong cave located in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province being named among them.

