Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam

It was exactly three months ago the first case of novel coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam. An awful lot has happened here since January 23rd. Here is a look back at the key events of the last 12 weeks.
It was exactly three months ago the first case of novel coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam. An awful lot has happened here since January 23rd. Here is a look back at the key events of the last 12 weeks.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has suggested further discussing to complete an institutional framework on climate change issues.
Ha Giang decided to lock down Ta Kha hamlet in Dong Van district’s Pho Bang township and Thanh Thuy commune’s health station in Vi Xuyen district from April 22 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
This year’s Book Festival to mark Vietnamese Book Day on April 21 is being held online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.
Missing football? That’s a stupid question, of course you’re missing football. We all are! But fear not, here are a selection of some of the best goals scored by Vietnam over the last few years. There are some crackers here.
“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province.
Prevention, detection, quarantine, isolation and stamping out are the five decisive steps Vietnam has taken in the fight against Covid-19.
The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.
Artwork created to highlight the amazing work carried out by frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in Vietnam has received international acclaim.
Meet Winnie, the latest addition to the herd of rhinos at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc. Winnie was born slap bang in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why her name was choosen.
Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.
Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.
“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.
Vietnam will continue supporting countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain normal economic activities with them, and provide them with basic necessities, including food, as needed, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response in Hanoi on April 14 morning.
Police Hospital 199 under the Ministry of Public Security is one of four hospitals in the central city of Da Nang receiving and monitoring patients suspected of being infected by the COVID-19 virus.
As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus.
Labour exports are facing difficulties as the complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemicstagnate labour recruitment orders.
If your travel plans have been cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, don’t worry.
The Guardian has published a list featuring the top 10 best virtual tours of the world’s natural wonders, with Son Doong cave located in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province being named among them.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code