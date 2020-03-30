Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19

 
 
31/03/2020    07:08 GMT+7

Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, many tourism service providers have been operating under a tight budget, and to stop the spread of the deadly virus, some have closed.

Bai Chay tourism area, Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province has been in a slumber recently since the outbreak of the COVID-19. The site now is in contrast with the vibrant, busy atmosphere a few months ago. Food stores and hotels have closed as owners wait for the epidemic to go away.

Hundreds of cruises run by Bhaya Co. Ltd have been cancelled, so the board has directed the staff to disinfect the ships and clean up its fleet to prepare for customers when the outbreak is over.

 

The number of tourists arriving from the EU, China and the Republic of Korea has significantly reduced by 80 to 90%.

The province is now reallocating existing funds to training the current workforce for tourism service providers at Ha Long University.

Enterprises and tourism service providers in Quang Ninh province have been taking proactive measures to cope with the economic blow from the COVID-19 epidemic, and are focusing on improving infrastructure and services to come back stronger after the epidemic./. VNA

 
 

.
Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals
VIDEOicon  11 giờ trước 

With spring in full bloom, the red silk cotton flowers that line the streets of Dong Ve Ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province are drawing more visitors to the area.

Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
VIDEOicon  21 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions has recently revised down Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
VIDEOicon  21 giờ trước 

Lychee gardens in Hai Duong province are often in full bloom in February and March. During this time, bee breeders from across the country often bring the insects to those gardens.

Vietnam’s everlasting power: Unity and Solidarity
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

Your homeland ask you to stay strong and positive. The will power of our people will not be crumble.

Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
VIDEOicon  27/03/2020 

Thousands of people are fighting. Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.

Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

A week-long programme on introducing the special features of bánh mì (Vietnamese bread) has officially kicked off in HCM City.

Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
VIDEOicon  27/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory medical declarations for all passengers on domestic flights and public transport. 

Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/03/2020 

Your trip to HCM City won't be complete without rice paper salad. 

Pick yourself up with a Coronaburger
VIDEOicon  26/03/2020 

A Hanoi takeaway is making burgers with a twist. The burder buns are crafted to look like the coronavirus.

Vietnamese children in the fight against Covid-19
VIDEOicon  25/03/2020 

Vietnamese children convey a message ‘No matter who you are, regardless of age, everyone could be a fighter in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

Bamboo Airway’s flight to send European citizens home
VIDEOicon  25/03/2020 

Bamboo Airways said it will coordinate with the Czech Embassy in Vietnam to operate a special flight from Hanoi to Prague on March 25 to transport European citizens who want to return home.

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  25/03/2020 

Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s “Banh mi”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

An animated image of Vietnam’s “banh mi” (bread) was featured on Google’s homepage on March 24.

Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Transport Ministry has requested the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31.

Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced the 123rd case who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on Sunday night announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the 12 announced earlier the same day.

EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets. 

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
VIDEOicon  22/03/2020 

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious

How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?
VIDEOicon  21/03/2020 

To date, 17 confirmed cases in Vietnam have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

