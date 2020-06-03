Turning junk into kid’s toys

Discarded tyres, cardboard boxes, and other materials have been given a new lease of life and turned into brand new toys for children via the meticulous hands of young people.

Old cardboard boxes, discarded wood and old tyres have been turned into creative items for children’s playgrounds and attracted youngsters of all ages.

This is a game within the “Recycle Kingdom” program held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi. Organisers created games and activities using discarded items so that children can have a good time on Children’s Day.

According to experts, interacting with ordinary, everyday objects helps children increase their creativity more than mass-produced toys. Toys made from recycled materials also help children become more aware about environmental protection and realise that old items can have new uses./.VNA