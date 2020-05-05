Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19

Frontline medical staff are rightly being praised for their amazing work. But away from the limelight there are many caregivers equally as important. These are people helping those less fortunate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most employees in social protection centres are women. Since the social distancing measures were taken, these women had to leave their families behind to do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

While students throughout the country stayed at home to practice physical distancing, work at social protection centres has been much busier, as workers must still look after less-fortunate children.

With schools closed the caregivers must also be surrogate teachers.

These unsung heroes have overcome pressure and homesickness to provide many children with meaningful activities during days of social distancing. And right now the whole of Vietnam is counting on these amazing people./.VNA