Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 15:59:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIDEO
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months

 
 
01/05/2020    15:46 GMT+7

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figure, however, was much higher than that of the same period of 2018 and 2017 with 5.8 billion USD and 9.2 billion USD, respectively, the agency said.

Foreign investors pledged to pour capital in 18 sectors, in which manufacturing and processing took the lead with nearly 6 billion USD, accounting for 48.4 percent of the total capital.

 

Singapore was the country’s largest source of FDI as the committed volume accounted for 41 percent or 5.07 billion USD. Thailand and Japan were the runners-up with 1.46 billion USD and 1.16 billion USD, respectively, followed by mainland China, Taiwan and the Republic of Korea.

Among 54 localities receiving FDI in the four-month period, the southern province of Bac Lieu ranked top with 4 billion USD. Southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province came next with 1.9 billion USD and HCM City placed third with 1.31 billion USD, followed by Hanoi capital city and Ha Nam and Binh Duong provinces./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance
Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance
VIDEOicon  28/04/2020 

With countries around the globe closing their borders to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreigners stranded in Vietnam have received assistance from local authorities to overcome the unprecedented situation. 

Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnam's garment industry is suffering from an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, but the pandemic has also offered significant opportunities for the country to become the world’s face mask hub.

EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

Free trade agreements, including the latest one signed between Vietnam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertilizer sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

Israeli ambassador hails Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight
Israeli ambassador hails Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar highly appreciated Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on April 22.

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam vows to partner with others to fight COVID-19
ASEAN 2020: Vietnam vows to partner with others to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 23 affirmed that Vietnam will enhance its cooperation with other countries, including the US, as well as the WHO and the international community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Foreigners can now experience the next best thing to a holiday in Vietnam via an online tool called “Stay at Home with Vietnam”, which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.

Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  23/04/2020 

It was exactly three months ago the first case of novel coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam. An awful lot has happened here since January 23rd. Here is a look back at the key events of the last 12 weeks.

Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has suggested further discussing to complete an institutional framework on climate change issues.

More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Ha Giang decided to lock down Ta Kha hamlet in Dong Van district’s Pho Bang township and Thanh Thuy commune’s health station in Vi Xuyen district from April 22 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Spreading a passion for reading
Spreading a passion for reading
VIDEOicon  22/04/2020 

This year’s Book Festival to mark Vietnamese Book Day on April 21 is being held online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.

Best goals of Vietnam football team
Best goals of Vietnam football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Missing football? That’s a stupid question, of course you’re missing football. We all are! But fear not, here are a selection of some of the best goals scored by Vietnam over the last few years. There are some crackers here.

'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  19/04/2020 

“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province. 

Prevention is better than cure
Prevention is better than cure
VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

Prevention, detection, quarantine, isolation and stamping out are the five decisive steps Vietnam has taken in the fight against Covid-19.

Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.

COVID-19: Art of the matter
COVID-19: Art of the matter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Artwork created to highlight the amazing work carried out by frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in Vietnam has received international acclaim. 

Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Meet Winnie, the latest addition to the herd of rhinos at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc. Winnie was born slap bang in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why her name was choosen.

Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
SOCIETYicon  15/04/2020 

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 