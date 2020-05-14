Vietnam embracing fourth industrial revolution innovation

The COVID-19 epidemic has led to a greater degree of innovation in many different fields and changed how people interact with each other.

In addition to doing well in controlling the pandemic, Vietnam has also been pushing forward with a raft of Internet-based solutions to embrace Industry 4.0.

Many services have moved to online platforms due to the unforeseen development of the COVID-19 pandemic, from online teaching and online diagnoses to online business.

In March alone, Vietnam saw a major jump in access to online administrative procedures as well as internet access. It is evident that, in order to survive, businesses must innovate and adapt to the ever-changing online world.

Vietnam is utilising the large number of people using mobile devices and its broad internet coverage. Warning messages regarding COVID-19 are sent out regularly and the number of infections is updated on social media.

Electronic medical declarations via mobile apps and the COVID-19 patient tracing feature have been bright spots.

Many risks and problems accompany becoming a digitalized country and one is information security. The most important thing now, however, is to create simple services so that everyone can access and use them.

Digitalization has been a hazy concept in the past, but thanks to COVID-19 both people and businesses have experienced the benefits that digitalization can bring./.VNA