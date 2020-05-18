Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam seeks to boost tourism following COVID-19

 
 
18/05/2020

The Prime Minister has recently assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to devise measures to develop tourism following COVID-19 pandemic.

As countries around the world are preparing to enter a race for tourism market share, Vietnam needs to make good use of images of COVID-19 prevention and control to promote itself as a "safe, friendly and health-assured" destination, while improving service quality and implementing reasonable promotional policies.

The ministry also issued a plan to launch the programme “Vietnamese people travel Vietnam” in a bid to stimulate domestic tourism.

 

Run from June 1 to December 31, the programme aims to popularise attractive destinations and tourist products at reasonable prices, as well as introduce demand stimulus packages.

It will be launched in several tourism localities to attract the involvement of tourism associations, businesses, airlines and partners./.VNA

 
 

Da Nang citizens able to access e-government more easily
18/05/2020 

E-government has become more accessible for people in Da Nang over recent years, with a range of effective and innovative models being introduced at various levels.

Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
15/05/2020 

Vietnam is expecting to welcome a new wave of high quality foreign direct investment in the near future according to some economists thanks to the country’s internationally acclaimed efforts to fight COVID-19, a new factor to assess business risks.

Fishermen stay within Vietnam's territorial waters
15/05/2020 

Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

Noi Bai Int'l Airport among the world's top 100 for five years running
13/05/2020 

Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi has made it into the world’s top 100 airport listing for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) said on Tuesday.

Family drama wins big at Golden Kite Awards
13/05/2020 

Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) directed by Meritorious Artist Nguyen Danh Dung has won the Golden Kite Award at the category of Best TV Series.

Vietnam embracing fourth industrial revolution innovation
14/05/2020 

The COVID-19 epidemic has led to a greater degree of innovation in many different fields and changed how people interact with each other. 

Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids
14/05/2020 

Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.

Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
13/05/2020 

Despite unruly actions by China in the East Sea, many Quang Ngai fishing vessels still head out to the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagos to fish on traditional fishing grounds, asserting their sovereignty over the seas.

Vietnamese food: Tofu pudding
12/05/2020 

Feeling the heat? This traditional treat is a sure fire way to cool down! Those of you with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss out on a bit of tofu pudding.

Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three
11/05/2020 

Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.

Tuyen Quang tightens protection of wildlife
11/05/2020 

The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang boasts more than 233,000 hectares of forests and a host of wildlife, 18 of which are in the Vietnam Red Book of endangered species and 15 in the World Red Book.

PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy
10/05/2020 

An online dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community took place on May 9, aiming to address businesses’ concerns, boost production and restart the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien at a glance
10/05/2020 

Muong Phang relic site in Muong Phang commune in the northern city of Dien Bien was the command post for the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, where General Vo Nguyen Giap commanded a victory that “resounded throughout five continents”.

Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity from May 7
08/05/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified Vietnamese airlines that seat distancing and restrictions on passenger numbers are to be abolished from 00:00 on May 7.

Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
08/05/2020 

66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”. 

Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
07/05/2020 

Despite the impacts of Covid-19, Vietnam recorded growth of 3.82 percent in the first three months of 2020. Economic recovery plans are also being developed for after the pandemic.

Vietnam economy hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic: WB
07/05/2020 

Vietnam has been hit hard by the current novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but it will show signs of recovery in the post-coronavirus period, the World Bank said in its Vietnam Macro Monitoring report for May.

Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
06/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a birth rate adjustment programme towards 2030 which encourages people to get married before the age of 30 and women to give birth to the second child before they get 35 years old.

Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
05/05/2020 

Frontline medical staff are rightly being praised for their amazing work. But away from the limelight there are many caregivers equally as important. These are people helping those less fortunate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
04/05/2020 

Tens of millions of students from kindergartens to high schools nationwide returned to school on May 4 morning after a three-month closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

