Vietnam seeks to boost tourism following COVID-19

The Prime Minister has recently assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to devise measures to develop tourism following COVID-19 pandemic.

As countries around the world are preparing to enter a race for tourism market share, Vietnam needs to make good use of images of COVID-19 prevention and control to promote itself as a "safe, friendly and health-assured" destination, while improving service quality and implementing reasonable promotional policies.

The ministry also issued a plan to launch the programme “Vietnamese people travel Vietnam” in a bid to stimulate domestic tourism.

Run from June 1 to December 31, the programme aims to popularise attractive destinations and tourist products at reasonable prices, as well as introduce demand stimulus packages.

It will be launched in several tourism localities to attract the involvement of tourism associations, businesses, airlines and partners./.VNA