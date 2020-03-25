Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/03/2020 20:25:33 (GMT +7)
Vietnamese children in the fight against Covid-19

 
 
25/03/2020    17:56 GMT+7

Vietnamese children convey a message ‘No matter who you are, regardless of age, everyone could be a fighter in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

VNA

 
 
 

Bamboo Airway’s flight to send European citizens home
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

Bamboo Airways said it will coordinate with the Czech Embassy in Vietnam to operate a special flight from Hanoi to Prague on March 25 to transport European citizens who want to return home.

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s “Banh mi”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

An animated image of Vietnam’s “banh mi” (bread) was featured on Google’s homepage on March 24.

Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Transport Ministry has requested the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31.

Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced the 123rd case who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on Sunday night announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the 12 announced earlier the same day.

EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets. 

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
VIDEOicon  22/03/2020 

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious

How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?
VIDEOicon  21/03/2020 

To date, 17 confirmed cases in Vietnam have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
YOUR VIETNAMicon  21/03/2020 

This pomelo dessert won’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth, in fact, people love the sweet treat of fruit, tapioca and beans. Try it out!

COVID-19 fight: Together we win
VIDEOicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.

Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes
TRAVELicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam’s military has prepared facilities ready to accept an additional 20,000 people for quarantine if the need arises.

British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
VIDEOicon  19/03/2020 

A British expat stuck in quarantine on the outskirts of Hanoi says the UK should be taking a leaf out of Vietnam’s book.

Vietnam suspends visa granting to foreigners for 30 days
SOCIETYicon  18/03/2020 

Vietnam will suspend the granting of visa to foreigners for 30 days beginning 00:00 on March 18, the Foreign Ministry announced on March 17, stressing that the move aims at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/03/2020 

“Mo khoăn khoai” is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.

Vietnam slips in global talent competitive index
SOCIETYicon  14/03/2020 

Vietnam ranked 96th out of 132 countries and territories in the 2020 Global Talent Competitive Index (GTCI), dropping five places compared to the previous year.

Young people make COVID-19 video in Mong language
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

A video clip by two young people is helping members of the Mong ethnic minority learn about COVID-19, providing accurate and useful information to prevent the spread of the virus.

