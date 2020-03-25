Vietnamese children in the fight against Covid-19

Vietnamese children convey a message ‘No matter who you are, regardless of age, everyone could be a fighter in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.
VNA
Bamboo Airways said it will coordinate with the Czech Embassy in Vietnam to operate a special flight from Hanoi to Prague on March 25 to transport European citizens who want to return home.
Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.
An animated image of Vietnam’s “banh mi” (bread) was featured on Google’s homepage on March 24.
The Transport Ministry has requested the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31.
The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced the 123rd case who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health on Sunday night announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the 12 announced earlier the same day.
Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets.
Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious
To date, 17 confirmed cases in Vietnam have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.
This pomelo dessert won’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth, in fact, people love the sweet treat of fruit, tapioca and beans. Try it out!
Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.
If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.
Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam’s military has prepared facilities ready to accept an additional 20,000 people for quarantine if the need arises.
A British expat stuck in quarantine on the outskirts of Hanoi says the UK should be taking a leaf out of Vietnam’s book.
Vietnam will suspend the granting of visa to foreigners for 30 days beginning 00:00 on March 18, the Foreign Ministry announced on March 17, stressing that the move aims at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
“Mo khoăn khoai” is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.
Vietnam ranked 96th out of 132 countries and territories in the 2020 Global Talent Competitive Index (GTCI), dropping five places compared to the previous year.
A video clip by two young people is helping members of the Mong ethnic minority learn about COVID-19, providing accurate and useful information to prevent the spread of the virus.
