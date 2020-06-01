Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen

Often referred to as the 'queen of tropical fruits', mangosteen is sweet, sour, juicy and ripes in the summer. In the south of Vietnam it is used in chicken salad, giving the dish a whole new taste sensation.
Vietnamese food, foodstuff producers gear up for epidemic
Covid-19 has led to a sharp increase in the demand for essential goods.
Vietnamese food: Pork ribs porridge
In many countries porridge may be the best way to fill up for breakfast at the beginning of the day, but in Vietnam, it's a lot more than just a bowl of oats.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code