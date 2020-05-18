Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice

If you take a trip to HCM City, you must try broken rice. And don't be fooled by its name, there's nothing whatsoever about this dish that needs fixing.
If you take a trip to HCM City, you must try broken rice. And don't be fooled by its name, there's nothing whatsoever about this dish that needs fixing.
Despite being born in foreign countries and having never met Ho Chi Minh, overseas Vietnamese in Laos and Thailand always pay special respect to Uncle Ho.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous impacts on Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general.
After his 17-year journey for national salvation, President Ho Chi Minh arrived in Bangkok in July 1928 and began efforts to promote patriotism among the Vietnamese community.
Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.
The Prime Minister has recently assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to devise measures to develop tourism following COVID-19 pandemic.
E-government has become more accessible for people in Da Nang over recent years, with a range of effective and innovative models being introduced at various levels.
Vietnam is expecting to welcome a new wave of high quality foreign direct investment in the near future according to some economists thanks to the country’s internationally acclaimed efforts to fight COVID-19, a new factor to assess business risks.
Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.
Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi has made it into the world’s top 100 airport listing for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) said on Tuesday.
Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) directed by Meritorious Artist Nguyen Danh Dung has won the Golden Kite Award at the category of Best TV Series.
The COVID-19 epidemic has led to a greater degree of innovation in many different fields and changed how people interact with each other.
Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.
Despite unruly actions by China in the East Sea, many Quang Ngai fishing vessels still head out to the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagos to fish on traditional fishing grounds, asserting their sovereignty over the seas.
Feeling the heat? This traditional treat is a sure fire way to cool down! Those of you with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss out on a bit of tofu pudding.
Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.
The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang boasts more than 233,000 hectares of forests and a host of wildlife, 18 of which are in the Vietnam Red Book of endangered species and 15 in the World Red Book.
An online dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community took place on May 9, aiming to address businesses’ concerns, boost production and restart the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Muong Phang relic site in Muong Phang commune in the northern city of Dien Bien was the command post for the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, where General Vo Nguyen Giap commanded a victory that “resounded throughout five continents”.
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified Vietnamese airlines that seat distancing and restrictions on passenger numbers are to be abolished from 00:00 on May 7.
66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code