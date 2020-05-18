Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice

 
 
20/05/2020    07:43 GMT+7

If you take a trip to HCM City, you must try broken rice. And don't be fooled by its name, there's nothing whatsoever about this dish that needs fixing.

     
     
     

    Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
    VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/05/2020 

    Despite being born in foreign countries and having never met Ho Chi Minh, overseas Vietnamese in Laos and Thailand always pay special respect to Uncle Ho. 

    Vietnamese enterprises grasp opportunities amid COVID-19
    VIDEOicon  19/05/2020 

    The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous impacts on Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general. 

    President Ho Chi Minh’s footprints kept alive in Thailand
    VIDEOicon  19/05/2020 

    After his 17-year journey for national salvation, President Ho Chi Minh arrived in Bangkok in July 1928 and began efforts to promote patriotism among the Vietnamese community.

    Fishermen defend national seas
    VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

    Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

    Vietnam seeks to boost tourism following COVID-19
    VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

    The Prime Minister has recently assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to devise measures to develop tourism following COVID-19 pandemic.

    Da Nang citizens able to access e-government more easily
    VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

    E-government has become more accessible for people in Da Nang over recent years, with a range of effective and innovative models being introduced at various levels.

    Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
    VIDEOicon  15/05/2020 

    Vietnam is expecting to welcome a new wave of high quality foreign direct investment in the near future according to some economists thanks to the country’s internationally acclaimed efforts to fight COVID-19, a new factor to assess business risks.

    Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
    MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/05/2020 

    Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

    Noi Bai Int’l Airport among the world’s top 100 for five years running
    TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

    Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi has made it into the world’s top 100 airport listing for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) said on Tuesday.

    Family drama wins big at Golden Kite Awards
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

    Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) directed by Meritorious Artist Nguyen Danh Dung has won the Golden Kite Award at the category of Best TV Series.

    Vietnam embracing fourth industrial revolution innovation
    VIDEOicon  14/05/2020 

    The COVID-19 epidemic has led to a greater degree of innovation in many different fields and changed how people interact with each other. 

    Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids
    VIDEOicon  14/05/2020 

    Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.

    Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
    MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/05/2020 

    Despite unruly actions by China in the East Sea, many Quang Ngai fishing vessels still head out to the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagos to fish on traditional fishing grounds, asserting their sovereignty over the seas.

    Vietnamese food: Tofu pudding
    VIDEOicon  12/05/2020 

    Feeling the heat? This traditional treat is a sure fire way to cool down! Those of you with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss out on a bit of tofu pudding.

    Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

    Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.

    Tuyen Quang tightens protection of wildlife
    VIDEOicon  11/05/2020 

    The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang boasts more than 233,000 hectares of forests and a host of wildlife, 18 of which are in the Vietnam Red Book of endangered species and 15 in the World Red Book.

    PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy
    POLITICSicon  10/05/2020 

    An online dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community took place on May 9, aiming to address businesses’ concerns, boost production and restart the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien at a glance
    VIDEOicon  10/05/2020 

    Muong Phang relic site in Muong Phang commune in the northern city of Dien Bien was the command post for the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, where General Vo Nguyen Giap commanded a victory that “resounded throughout five continents”.

    Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity from May 7
    VIDEOicon  08/05/2020 

    The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified Vietnamese airlines that seat distancing and restrictions on passenger numbers are to be abolished from 00:00 on May 7.

    Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
    YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/05/2020 

    66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”. 

