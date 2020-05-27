Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 11:47:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIDEO
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake

 
 
01/06/2020    10:16 GMT+7

No trip to Hanoi is complete without a visit to the city's iconic West Lake. But have you tried one of its traditional delicacies? These crispy shrimp cakes are the perfect complement to a day by the water's edge.

browser not support iframe.
 
 
 

Other News

.
Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
VIDEOicon  30/05/2020 

Dog and cat meat consumption has always been a controversial topic in Việt Nam. Traditional food or appalling cruelty? 

Some international air services likely to be reopened
Some international air services likely to be reopened
TRAVELicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has told the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to consider reopening some international air routes to meet travel demand and resume trade activities.

GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

GAVI has published an article on its website gavi.org, highlighting the four ways Vietnam has managed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to issue e-visas to citizens from 80 countries
Vietnam to issue e-visas to citizens from 80 countries
TRAVELicon  27/05/2020 

From the beginning of July, residents from a number of countries worldwide will be allowed to enter Vietnam using e-visas.

WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam’s exports by 12 percent by 2030
WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam’s exports by 12 percent by 2030
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

The World Bank (WB) has predicted that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) could help Vietnam’s GDP and exports grow 2.4 percent and 12 percent, respectively, by 2030, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reported.

Hoi An listed among top 10 cities of the world
Hoi An listed among top 10 cities of the world
VIDEOicon  26/05/2020 

Vietnam’s ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been named among the top ten cities of the world by the New York-based Travel + Leisure magazine.

Younger generation show off patriotism
Younger generation show off patriotism
YOUR VIETNAMicon  25/05/2020 

During the war, young people showed their undying love for the Fatherland, and were ready to sacrifice their lives for national independence. Nowadays, young people have found another way to show their love in small ways.

Over half of population to shop online by 2025
Over half of population to shop online by 2025
VIDEOicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to 600 USD per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-2025.

Silhouette sculptures by young artist promote green lifestyle
Silhouette sculptures by young artist promote green lifestyle
VIDEOicon  25/05/2020 

Instead of throwing out his garbage like most people do, a young man in Hanoi has turned them into beautiful silhouette sculptures.

Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal
Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal
VIDEOicon  24/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to a VND10.99 trillion ($472 million) investment for building the Tan Son Nhat airport’s third terminal.

Ethnic people strive to keep traditional craft alive
Ethnic people strive to keep traditional craft alive
VIDEOicon  23/05/2020 

Zeng, the traditional art of brocade weaving, has long been a skill among the Ta Oi ethnic people in the mountainous district of A Luoi in Thua Thien-Hue province. 

Da Nang cruisers back on water
Da Nang cruisers back on water
VIDEOicon  21/05/2020 

Tourism activities have resumed in the central city of Da Nang after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Operators of cruises along the Han River, a major symbol of the city’s tourism, are set to welcome swelling numbers of domestic visitors.

Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors
Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors
VIDEOicon  21/05/2020 

Many entertainment venues in HCM City have reopened now that social distancing measures have been eased, but the number of visitors to Bui Vien pedestrian street is still significantly down. 

Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho
Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

Many people collect photos, books and documents related to President Ho Chi Minh as a way to show their respect and deep gratitude to the Great Father who devoted his whole life for the nation and people. 

Vietnamese girl’s cartoon conveys environmental message
Vietnamese girl’s cartoon conveys environmental message
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

A cartoon animation addressing climate change, based on a story from a young Vietnamese girl, has been introduced to the public by UNICEF in Vietnam. Let’s meet the little painter to learn more.

Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice
Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

If you take a trip to HCM City, you must try broken rice. And don't be fooled by its name, there's nothing whatsoever about this dish that needs fixing.

Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/05/2020 

Despite being born in foreign countries and having never met Ho Chi Minh, overseas Vietnamese in Laos and Thailand always pay special respect to Uncle Ho. 

Vietnamese enterprises grasp opportunities amid COVID-19
Vietnamese enterprises grasp opportunities amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  19/05/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous impacts on Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general. 

President Ho Chi Minh’s footprints kept alive in Thailand
President Ho Chi Minh’s footprints kept alive in Thailand
VIDEOicon  19/05/2020 

After his 17-year journey for national salvation, President Ho Chi Minh arrived in Bangkok in July 1928 and began efforts to promote patriotism among the Vietnamese community.

Fishermen defend national seas
Fishermen defend national seas
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 