Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew

 
 
17/06/2020    08:40 GMT+7

Once a Mekong Delta specialty now it is a Saigon must-try. Vietnamese beef stew is a comfort food like no other, which requires an intricate mix of spices.

     
     
     

    Other News

    .
    Giving plastic waste a new life
    Giving plastic waste a new life
    VIDEOicon  1 giờ trước 

    Everyone can protect the environment in many ways, including recycling plastic waste. In response to World Environment Day 2020, let’s meet some youngsters who have given plastic waste a new life!

    Couple cycle from France to Vietnam to raise money for charity
    Couple cycle from France to Vietnam to raise money for charity
    VIDEOicon  11 giờ trước 

    As bike rides go, this one really takes the biscuit. A newlywed couple cycled from France all the way to Vietnam. 

    Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
    Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
    VIDEOicon  21 giờ trước 

    More than 3,000 tourists, on June 14, flooded the Hoi An Impression Theme Park to enjoy an Ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) show with the theme of Vietnam’s landscapes.

    Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
    Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
    VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

    A ballet based on The Tale of Kieu, the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

    Healthy drinks take over during summer
    Healthy drinks take over during summer
    VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

    Since a Government Decree limiting alcohol consumption took effect early this year, many people, especially the young, have started to meet friends in tea houses or other venues without alcoholic beverages. 

    Visitors flock back to HCM City’s oldest garden post Covid-19
    Visitors flock back to HCM City’s oldest garden post Covid-19
    VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

    After closing for nearly two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saigon zoo and botanical gardens Thao Cam Vien reopened in late May and has once again become a popular destination for visitors, in particular youngsters. 

    Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
    Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
    VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

    Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

    Most severe Covid-19 patient in Vietnam shows impressive recovery
    Most severe Covid-19 patient in Vietnam shows impressive recovery
    VIDEOicon  14/06/2020 

    Patient 91, British pilot Stephen Cameron who has been hospitalized in Vietnam since contracting COVID-19 in March has made further improvements.

    Vietnam seeks to break out of COVID-19 tourist trap: Bloomberg
    Vietnam seeks to break out of COVID-19 tourist trap: Bloomberg
    VIDEOicon  14/06/2020 

    Leading business and financial website Bloomberg of the United States has recently published an article highlighting the strong rebound made to the nation’s domestic tourism industry, a model that is suitable for the rest of the world to follow.

    Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
    Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
    VIDEOicon  11/06/2020 

    The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.

    Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
    Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
    TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

    Son Doong, the world’s largest cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh, has been named among 20 record-breaking natural wonders by the US’s Insider newswire. ​

    Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
    Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
    VIDEOicon  10/06/2020 

    The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said it has been working on a pilot plan to bring international tourists to select islands, with Phu Quoc among those considered.

    Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
    Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
    TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

    Vietnam’s two largest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the most popular travel destinations throughout Asia, 

    Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
    Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
    VIDEOicon  09/06/2020 

    Schools in Cao Loc district in northern Lang Son province have included a range of extra-curricular activities on ethnic minority groups’ traditional performances and games.

    Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
    Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
    VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

    Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

    Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
    Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
    VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

    The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

    Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
    Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
    VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

    A festival praying for rain is one of the largest and most unique of the Jrai people in the central highlands. 

    E-commerce a positive for retail sector
    E-commerce a positive for retail sector
    VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

    Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

    Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
    Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
    VIDEOicon  06/06/2020 

    While bicycle sharing may be quite a familiar concept in some countries around the world it remains quite novel in Vietnam. Though only recently introduced, the service has already been welcomed by local people.

    Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
    Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
    VIDEOicon  05/06/2020 

    Often referred to as the 'queen of tropical fruits', mangosteen is sweet, sour, juicy and ripes in the summer. In the south of Vietnam it is used in chicken salad, giving the dish a whole new taste sensation. 

