Vietnamese girl’s cartoon conveys environmental message

A cartoon animation addressing climate change, based on a story from a young Vietnamese girl, has been introduced to the public by UNICEF in Vietnam. Let’s meet the little painter to learn more.

The story begins with a horrific scenario where the earth has been destroyed by toxic gases. But with incredible superpowers, Hai Moc Nhi awakens and unites people to fight against climate change and save the earth.

The little painter was inspired by the costumes of the Hung King Dynasty and the bronze drum era. Han and her mother worked with UNICEF and DeeDee Animation Studio for four months to turn her ideas into a cartoon.

Turning children’s ideas into images not only spurs their creativity but is also a good way to raise awareness about climate change.