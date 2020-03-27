Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen

Thousands of people are fighting. Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.

We all know how many doctors, medical staff are bravely fighting the epidemic.

We see our soldiers giving up their houses, matts and sleeping on the ground in the forest so that they can give up their warm blankets and mattresses for others.

