Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/04/2020 10:35:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

10 memorable matches in Vietnamese football history

 
 
07/04/2020    10:20 GMT+7

We’re all missing our footie fix but don’t despair, as we’ve put together a list of some of the most memorable matches in the national team’s modern history to help tide you over until the beautiful game returns.

Nguyễn Quang Hải's goal in the final between Việt Nam and Uzbekistan in the AFC U23 Championship 2018 was an iconic moment. – Photo vietnamnet.vn

Remember football? That thing millions of us used to watch every weekend before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled every occurrence of a ball being thrown, kicked or otherwise interfered with?

We’re all missing our footie fix but don’t despair, as we’ve put together a list of some of the most memorable matches in the national team’s modern history to help tide you over until the beautiful game returns.

1998 Tiger Cup semi-final: Việt Nam 3-0 Thailand (September 3 1998)

This match will always be one of Việt Nam’s most memorable victories over Thailand. At home in Hang Day Stadium in Ha Noi, hosting Southeast Asia’s biggest football tournament and hammering your biggest rivals 3-0 to go to the final? You couldn’t beat it with a big stick.

2004 AFC Asian Cup qualification: Việt Nam

1-0 South Korea (October 19, 2003)

Việt Nam’s golden boy at the time Phạm Văn Quyến scored a historic goal to help his country notch their first-ever win over one of Asia’s top sides in an official competition.

2008 AFF Cup final – second leg: Việt Nam 1-1 Thailand (3-2 on aggregate) (December 28, 2008)

No one will ever forget Lê Công Vinh’s historic equaliser in the final minute that secured Việt Nam’s first regional triumph. After a stunning 2-1 win in the first leg, a draw in the second match was enough to secure the victory. But the road to glory is never easy, especially when you face Thailand.   

AFC U23 Championship 2018 semi-final Qatar 2-2 Việt Nam (3-4 in the penalty shootout) (January 23, 2018)

A place in the semi-final was a dream come true for many Vietnamese football fans. But the young ‘golden warriors’ went one better with a stunning win against Qatar. After falling behind twice, Nguyen Quang Hải’s double and goalkeeper Bùi Tiến Dũng’s excellent performance in the penalty shootout brought Việt Nam to their first Asian final.

AFC U23 Championship 2018 final: Việt Nam 1-2 Uzbekistan (January 27, 2018)

While Việt Nam may have fallen just short in China, no one who watched this match will ever forget the pride they felt watching this team give it everything they had. Quang Hải’s incredible free-kick will also live long in the memory as an iconic symbol of an incredible,gutsy team. Had any of them even seen snow before?

ASIAD 2018 quarter-final: Olympic Việt Nam

 

1-0 Olympic Syria (August 27, 2018)

The magic continued throughout 2018. After three wins in the group stage, including a defeat of Japan, Olympic Việt Nam maintained excellent form by beating Bahrain in the first knock-out match and then Syria in the quarter-final thanks to Nguyen Văn Toàn’s goal to reach the country’s first ASIAD semi-final.

2018 AFF Cup final: Việt Nam

3-2 Malaysia (both legs) (December 11 and 15, 2018)

There was no better way to finish a wonderful year by lifting the AFF Cup for the second time after 10 years of waiting, marking the first trophy for coach Park Hang-seo. Under the South Korean’s, Vietnamese football has come on leaps and bounds and the future is bright.   

AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 round of 16: Việt Nam

1-1 Jordan (4-2 on penalty shootout) (January 20, 2019)

Coach Park once again used his magic to help Việt Nam defeat a very strong Jordan side to reach the last eight for the first time. Nguyễn Công Phượng’s equaliser sent Vietnam to the penalty shootout where the side held their nerve to reach the quarters where they narrowly lost out to Japan.

Southeast Asian Games group stage: U22 Việt Nam

2-2 U22 Thailand (December 5, 2019)

On the journey to the SEA Games gold medal, the U22 men football team almost suffered a disaster after falling two goals behind early against Thailand. Fortunately, Nguyen Tiến Linh’s double sealed the draw to help U22 Việt Nam go through the next round and eliminated Thailand.

Southeast Asian Games Games final: U22 Việt Nam

3-0 U22 Indonesia (December 10, 2019)

Coach Park Hang-seo made history by guiding Việt Nam to a SEA Games men’s football gold medal after years of waiting, making dreams come true for millions of supporters. VNS

Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign

Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign

The Asian Football Federation (AFC) has chosen Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai to take part in the #BreakTheChain global campaign which aims to raise public awareness about basic preventive measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects

Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects

Renowned Asian sports website Sports442 has published an article detailing a number of leading young Vietnamese talents who may go on to have an impact on the national football team in the future.

 
 

Other News

.
An art space built from landfill
An art space built from landfill
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

With their skillful hands, sixteen Vietnamese and foreign artists have turned a landfill in Hanoi to a contemporary art space, featuring sixteen story-telling art installations about Thang Long – Ke Cho, a former busy marketplace in the capital.

Top five local and overseas Vietnamese players in basketball league
Top five local and overseas Vietnamese players in basketball league
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

If you are missing your fix of basketball because of COVID-19, don’t worry. We hav compiled a list of the best players since the Vietnam Basketball Association(VBA) Leagues started in 2016.

MV calls on Vietnamese people to fight against Covid-19
MV calls on Vietnamese people to fight against Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Music video Vietnam oi! Danh Bay COVID (Dear Vietnam, Let’s win the war on COVID-19) has been endorsed by the Ministry of Heath, calling on Vietnamese people to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Home Marathon launched to honour frontline medical workers
Home Marathon launched to honour frontline medical workers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

An online race “Home marathon in support of white-blouse angles to win the COVID-19 pandemic” has been launched by the organising board of VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020.

Sing to beat the virus
Sing to beat the virus
VIDEOicon  19 giờ trước 

We all know the song, now there's a catchy corona-themed version. Check out the new twist on Việt Nam Ơi, share it and let's sing with Minh Beta to stay united and beat COVID-19! We can do it! 

Five romance movies on Netflix that can warm your hearts
Five romance movies on Netflix that can warm your hearts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Feeling lonely at home but cannot meet your lover or your besties because of social distancing? 

All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam
All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Since it started in 2012, six singers have won the top prize in the reality TV show, The Voice of Vietnam. Do you have a favourite winner? Here’s a recap of all the successful singers since the show started.

Sketches depict quarantine life vividly
Sketches depict quarantine life vividly
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A series of sketches by overseas Vietnamese student Tang Quang has been viewed thousands of times a few days after he shared them on his Facebook page.

Vietnam lacks specialists, trained workers to preserve heritage sites
Vietnam lacks specialists, trained workers to preserve heritage sites
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has many heritage sites to preserve, but there are problems in heritage preservation as conservators are not trained well.

Sports people say ‘Thank you’ to medical staff in COVID-19 battle
Sports people say ‘Thank you’ to medical staff in COVID-19 battle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many athletes, coaches and people involved in sport have joined the ‘Thank you’ charity drive to support medical staff who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi FC aiming to give coronavirus a kicking
Hanoi FC aiming to give coronavirus a kicking
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

V.League 1 defending champion Hanoi FC have organised the 'Strong Vietnam Online' programme to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent performances of Vietnamese beauties at Miss World’s Dances of World
Recent performances of Vietnamese beauties at Miss World’s Dances of World
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/04/2020 

My Linh, Tieu Vy, and Thuy Linh are among the Vietnamese competitors who managed to impress international audiences whilst competing in some of the recent versions of the Dances of the World segment in the Miss World pageant.

Nam Dinh FC hire German fitness coach
Nam Dinh FC hire German fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/04/2020 

V.League 1 side DNH Nam Dinh have recently hired German fitness coach Nils  Haccke.

VN publishers give free e-books to readers
VN publishers give free e-books to readers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnamese publishing houses are offering free e-books to entertain their readers over the long break.

Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture
Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnamese people, no matter where they live, always turn their heart to the homeland.

Runners overcome challenges amid COVID-19
Runners overcome challenges amid COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/04/2020 

 Nguyen Dat is no stranger to marathons, but the one he just completed was something special.

Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Son
Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Son
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/04/2020 

A painting exhibition about the late composer Trinh Cong Son has been released online to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of the artist this week.

Music video calls people to stay home
Music video calls people to stay home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/04/2020 

Singer AMEE has released a new music video titled Sao Anh Chưa Về Nhà (Happy at Home) to call people to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown
Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/04/2020 

Funke Akindele recently appeared in a public health video to raise awareness about coronavirus.

Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period
Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/04/2020 

After days of working from home and implementing social distancing, Khanh An, a young woman in HCM City, has been able to sustain her interests.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 