10th ASEAN Para Games cancelled

 
 
04/05/2020    11:43 GMT+7

The Philippines has announced the cancellation of the 2020 ASEAN Para Games due to a lack of funding stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.

10th ASEAN Para Games cancelled hinh anh 1

An athlete with a prosthetic leg 

The Philippines was supposed to host the Para Games in January after the SEA Games last December. However, the event was delayed to the end of March, then to May or June, before the decision on cancellation was made.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) withdrew financial support for the event to focus on measures to cope with the pandemic, partly resulting in the cancellation.

PSC President William Ramirez revealed the information during an online meeting, adding that the funding allocated to organise the Para Games will be used to help athletes hurt by COVID-19 instead.

 

In late April, the Philippine government’s sports agency decided to cancel all sporting events scheduled for this year./.VNA

