15-year-old swimmer beats star Anh Vien's record

The 400m medley swimming record set by Vietnam's top female swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien in 2011 was broken by 15-year-old Vo Thi My Tien at the National Age Group Swimming Championship 2020

that concluded in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province on Tuesday.

A swimmer competes at the National Age Group Swimming Championship. – Photo sggp.org.vn

The young ace from Long An finished in a time of 5:00.60, breaking the record of 5:01.45 set by Vien.

Along with Tien's record, the tournament also saw many new records from talents such as Nguyen Huy Hoang (20 years old), Nguyen Huu Kim Son (18 years old), Tran Hung Nguyen (17 years old, two records), Nguyen Hoang Khang (17 years old), Pham Thi Van (15 years old, two records), Ho Nguyen Duy Khoa (15 years old, two records) and Pham Nguyen Duy Y (13 years old).

Among these achievements, 15-year-old Van impressed fans by breaking the record of Nguyen Diep Phuong Tram in the women’s 50m butterfly category with a time of 27.85 seconds (old record of 28.83) and 50m breaststroke with a time of 30.06 (old record of 30.67). On the last day of competition, the swimmer from Thanh Hoa also won the gold medal in the 100m backstroke.

After five days of competition, HCM City topped the medal tally with 32 golds, 40 silvers and 20 bronzes, followed by National Defence Sports Centre 5 and Long An. VNS

