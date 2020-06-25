Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15-year-old swimmer beats star Anh Vien's record

 
 
25/06/2020    16:09 GMT+7

The 400m medley swimming record set by Vietnam's top female swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien in 2011 was broken by 15-year-old Vo Thi My Tien at the National Age Group Swimming Championship 2020 

that concluded in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province on Tuesday.

15-year-old swimmer beats star Anh Vien's record
A swimmer competes at the National Age Group Swimming Championship. – Photo sggp.org.vn

The young ace from Long An finished in a time of 5:00.60, breaking the record of 5:01.45 set by Vien.

Along with Tien's record, the tournament also saw many new records from talents such as Nguyen Huy Hoang (20 years old), Nguyen Huu Kim Son (18 years old), Tran Hung Nguyen (17 years old, two records), Nguyen Hoang Khang (17 years old), Pham Thi Van (15 years old, two records), Ho Nguyen Duy Khoa (15 years old, two records) and Pham Nguyen Duy Y (13 years old).

 

Among these achievements, 15-year-old Van impressed fans by breaking the record of Nguyen Diep Phuong Tram in the women’s 50m butterfly category with a time of 27.85 seconds (old record of 28.83) and 50m breaststroke with a time of 30.06 (old record of 30.67). On the last day of competition, the swimmer from Thanh Hoa also won the gold medal in the 100m backstroke.

After five days of competition, HCM City topped the medal tally with 32 golds, 40 silvers and 20 bronzes, followed by National Defence Sports Centre 5 and Long An.  VNS

Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams

Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams

The first Vietnamese athlete to clinch a spot in the country’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics team, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang then suffered the disappointment of seeing the world’s largest sporting event delayed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tran Hung Nguyen – A promising talent of Vietnamese swimming

Tran Hung Nguyen – A promising talent of Vietnamese swimming

On his debut at the Southeast Asian Games arena last year, 16-year-old Tran Hung Nguyen stunned everyone by overcoming many tough competitors to seize two gold medals and break one record.

 
 

