18 Vietnamese referees come up to FIFA standards

After developing the standard of its officials in recent times, there are currently 18 Vietnamese referees who meet FIFA standards, with the nation only behind Malaysia and Thailand in Southeast Asian who have 20 and 26 referees, respectively.

At present, the tiny nation of Brunei is the only country located in Southeast Asia to have no referees who come up to the FIFA 2020 standard.

Timor-Leste has two referees who meet the FIFA 2020 standard.

A total of nine Cambodian referees have successfully reached the FIFA 2020 standard.

Laos is just ahead of their Cambodian neighbours with 10 qualified referees.

The Philippines has 12 referees who come up to the FIFA 2020 standard.

A total of 15 Indonesian referees make the list.

Singapore are level with Indonesia with 15 referees that meet the requirement.

Myanmar are level with Vietnam with 18 officials.

Vietnam are the third largest country in Southeast Asia in terms of the number of FIFA standard referees.

Malaysia are second in the FIFA list with a total of 20 referees.

Thailand top the list with 26 referees that come up to the FIFA 2020 standard.

VOV