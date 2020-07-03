200-million-year-old mollusc fossils found in Gia Lai province

Ammonite fossils dating back 150-200 million years ago have been recently discovered in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai,

according to Nguyen Quang Tue, head of the cultural heritage management office at the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Photo: Gia Lai province Department of Culture, Sports and Toursim

Ammonite is the name of an extinct marine mollusk.

Dr. La The Phuc, former director of the Vietnam Museum of Geology, said the discovery of ammonites in the south of Gia Lai has reinforced the belief that the Central Highlands was a sea at one time.

Similar fossils have been found previously in other Central Highlands provinces such as Dak Nong.

Ammonite fossils do not hold economic value but possess great geological value in archeological research./.