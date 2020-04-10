Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
2020 Golden Kite Awards postponed for second time

 
 
10/04/2020    16:31 GMT+7

The 2020 Golden Kite Awards have been postponed for the second time because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical distancing measures introduced nationwide, according to the Vietnam Cinematography Association.

2020 golden kite awards postponed for second time hinh 0

The film awards will be delayed until the situation becomes more stable, People’s Artist and director Dang Xuan Hai, VCA President, said without specifying a date.

The event was initially slated for March 15 but the rapidly-spreading disease forced the organizers to reschedule it to April 15.

Hai noted that this year’s awards ceremony may well be scaled down to avoid mass gatherings. There will probably be no red carpet event and two separate ceremonies may be held for winners in the north and the south, he added.

A total of 113 nominations were received for this year’s awards, including 16 feature films, 13 TV drama series, 34 documentaries, 12 scientific films, 15 animated features, and 17 short films.

Main categories include Best Feature Film, Best TV Drama Series, Best Film Director, Best TV Show Director, and Best Actor and Best Actress in film and TV shows.

Among the nominations are the popular TV series “Ve Nha Di Con” (Come Home, My Dear) and “Tieng Set Trong Mua” (Thunder).

The 85-episode "Ve Nha Di Con" portrays the life of an urban-dwelling widower and his three daughters. VNA

 
International award winning film to be released in Vietnam after being fined

International award winning film to be released in Vietnam after being fined

Busan award winning film Ròm has officially received a licence to be screened in Vietnam after being fined for participating in the film festival without approval last October, according to Vi Kien Thanh, director of the Cinema Department.

Movie buffs watch free online films

Movie buffs watch free online films

French Cultural Institute (L'Espace) is co-operating with Vietnamese movie company BHD to give movie buffs a chance to watch award-winning films free online from April 1 to 30. 

 
 

Five language YouTube channels to help you become multilingual
Five language YouTube channels to help you become multilingual
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Why not use social distancing as an opportunity to learn a whole new language, or the basics at least?

Vietnam to hold ASEAN Film Week in mid-year
Vietnam to hold ASEAN Film Week in mid-year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Film Week 2020 is scheduled to be organised in Vietnam in June or July to mark Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year.

TV dramas amuse audiences at home
TV dramas amuse audiences at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Television dramatic plays are entertaining audiences at home while theatres remain closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Archer Day sets sights on comeback after coronavirus
Archer Day sets sights on comeback after coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

In theory, everything is easy.

Disney Plus racks up 50m subscribers in five months
Disney Plus racks up 50m subscribers in five months
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Disney's new video streaming service almost doubles its subscription base during coronavirus lockdowns.

Simple ways to nurture face skin during isolation with cucumber
Simple ways to nurture face skin during isolation with cucumber
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

As the world works from home with many people self isolating, now is not the time to neglect your skin care.

Don't go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic
Don't go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The pandemic may be keeping you at home but you can always treat yourself with a wide range of delicacies delivered right to your front door. 

Vietnamese singer launches project to fight COVID-19, saline intrusion
Vietnamese singer launches project to fight COVID-19, saline intrusion
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese singer Vu Cat Tuong has recently launched a bilingual project entitled Tomorrow that aims to raise funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta.

VN film industry faces shortage of skilled actors
VN film industry faces shortage of skilled actors
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese film industry is currently enjoying a boom of development, with an increase in the number of large scale and arthouse projects.

Striker Cong Phuong joins AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19
Striker Cong Phuong joins AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is one of the latest three players taking part in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19.

Song Lam Nghe An, Sanna Khanh Hoa among global teams to field least number of players
Song Lam Nghe An, Sanna Khanh Hoa among global teams to field least number of players
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Song Lam Nghe An and Sanna Khanh Hoa are among the 10 football clubs in the world to have fielded the lowest number of players since 2015.

Photographer launches photos on 'human distancing'
Photographer launches photos on 'human distancing'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Photographer Tran Hoang Dung has launched a photo collection entitled Human Distancing. The photos reflect the reality of modern life that makes viewers ponder the impact of smartphones. 

Coach Park Hang Seo’s salary unchanged despite Covid-19 crisis
Coach Park Hang Seo’s salary unchanged despite Covid-19 crisis
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The monthly salary for Park Hang Seo, coach of the Vietnamese men’s national football squad, has been maintained despite difficulties for the football area caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Traditional artists sing out in fight against coronavirus
Traditional artists sing out in fight against coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Together with pop singers, traditional artists have also been composing songs to raise spirits and awareness in the fight against coronavirus.

Pop idol’s new MV features folk music
Pop idol’s new MV features folk music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Pop idol Hoang Thuy Linh has released her new music video (MV) Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (The Old Woman and Her Thief). The work features folk music.

Five Vietnamese winners of People’s Choice Award through years
Five Vietnamese winners of People’s Choice Award through years
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Mai Phuong Thuy, Kieu Loan, and Phuong Nga are among the five Vietnamese representatives to successfully win the People’s Choice Award at global beauty pageants through the years.

Five board games to throw your boredom away
Five board games to throw your boredom away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

There is no other time like the present to laugh and bond with your family and create the most memorable time in your life. And what better way to do it, than opening up your board games. Here are five of the best to choose from.

Quat Dong embroidery village
Quat Dong embroidery village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25 kilometers south of Hanoi, Quat Dong embroidery craft village is considered the cradle of embroidery in Vietnam with its brand name famous throughout the northern region and nationwide.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, mask fashion takes off
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, mask fashion takes off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Wearing a mask is now no longer an option, it's a must when outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with a new must-have accessory, comes new fashion.

Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images
Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Several stunning images snapped by Vietnamese photographers have won a place among the Top 50 entries of the #Water2020 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.

