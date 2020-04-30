Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/05/2020
26 temple antiques in Hanoi stolen in one month

 
 
01/05/2020

There have been 26 antiques stolen from four communal houses and pagodas in Hanoi during the past month.

Boi Khe Pagoda in Thanh Oai District where a statue of Thich Ca was stolen. — Photo tienphong.vn

The burglaries occurred at the Boi Khe, Du Du and Tu Chau Pagodas and Dai Dinh Communal House in Thanh Oai District.

According to a report from Thanh Oai District, from the middle of March to the first half of April 2020, four cases of theft of antiques occurred at these relics with 26 items stolen.

Notably, on March 13, an intruder broke the door at the Boi Khe Pagoda in Song Khe Hamlet, Tam Hung Commune and took a statue of Thich Ca made of black bronze which is about 70-80cm in height. It is the third time the statue has been stolen. The two previous times the item was found and returned to the pagoda.

Among the 26 antiques, there is a bell dating from the Nguyen Dynasty weighing up to 200kg.

 

According to the People's Committee of Thanh Oai District, it directed its communes to verify and take statements from reporters and related persons to investigate.

The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports has also sent its official dispatch to the People's Committee of Thanh Oai District requesting to report the theft of relics in the area. At the same time, the department checked and took measures to promptly handle and reviewed the work of supervision, protection and preservation at the relics, to avoid the aforementioned situation. VNS

.
