3-kg bread in An Giang among world's weirdest foods

The Giant Bread in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of An Giang has caught global attention as one of the world’s most bizarre foods.

The bread weighs nearly three kg and is more than one meter long.

Its giant dimensions have piqued the curiosity and interest of many visitors to An Giang, which is home of the Chau Doc Temple, one of the most famous spiritual sites in southern Vietnam.

In the list of 15 strangest foods in the world by Cyprus-based travel site Brightside was also a chilled ramen served in a glass of beer in Canada, a fish sausage with cheese flavor in the Republic of Korea, a pizza with flowers and blueberries in Belgium, and a mint chocolate cake in London.

According to local bakers, An Giang bread costs 50,000 VND (2.14 USD) per baguette, and takes an hour to be roasted in the oven./.VNS

