3-kg bread in An Giang among world's weirdest foods

07/08/2020    19:36 GMT+7

The Giant Bread in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has caught global attention as one of the world’s most bizarre foods.

The Giant Bread in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of An Giang has caught global attention as one of the world’s most bizarre foods.

The bread weighs nearly three kg and is more than one meter long.

Its giant dimensions have piqued the curiosity and interest of many visitors to An Giang, which is home of the Chau Doc Temple, one of the most famous spiritual sites in southern Vietnam.

In the list of 15 strangest foods in the world by Cyprus-based travel site Brightside was also a chilled ramen served in a glass of beer in Canada, a fish sausage with cheese flavor in the Republic of Korea, a pizza with flowers and blueberries in Belgium, and a mint chocolate cake in London.

 

According to local bakers, An Giang bread costs 50,000 VND (2.14 USD) per baguette, and takes an hour to be roasted in the oven./.VNS

Charcoal bread attracts customers in Quang Ninh

Charcoal bread attracts customers in Quang Ninh

A restaurant in Quang Ninh Province has attracted lots of customers thanks to their charcoal-like black bread.  

Giant crocodile-shaped bread excites local diners

Giant crocodile-shaped bread excites local diners

Batches of crocodile-shaped bread weighing a hefty 1.5kg with a length of 60cm are being sold at a store in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, provoking a buzz on social media in recent days.

 
 

