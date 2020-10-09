35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020

Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Sugiyama has been announced as an art advisor and stage director at the Vietnam Youth Theatre, the first time the theatre has a foreign art advisor and director as its official member.
A photo exhibition entitled “Vietnamese communal house” was opened in Berlin on October 8, featuring the unique architecture of ancient village communal houses through the lens of architect-photographer Tran Trung Hieu.
The Kieu Ky gold laminating craft village (Gia Lam District, Hanoi) has a history of about 400 years. Through ups and downs, people still retain their traditional profession with stages that require ingenuity and sophistication.
Phong Phu Ha Nam have been fined and their coach banned from football after they walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty awarded against them in a match of the National Women’s Football Championship in Ha Nam Province.
A new documentary film on tuong or hat boi (classical drama) produced by Vietnam Television will be released in Hanoi, Can Tho and HCM City this month as part of the station’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to audiences.
