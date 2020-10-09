35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020

A total of 35 leading entrants have made it through the semi-finals of Miss Vietnam 2020, which recently took place in Hanoi, with the participants now preparing for the pageant’s grand final.

The competition’s finalists have been chosen from a total of 60 contestants from both the northern and southern regions.

Phu Bao Nghi, No. 069, is widely tipped as one of the best entrants.

Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to host the grand final on November 21. Nguyen Thao Vi, No. 462, will be competing among the other finalists.

The winner of the contest will be the recipient of a crown, along with a cash prize of VND500 million. Furthermore, the first and second runners-up will be given a prize of VND300 million and VND250 million, respectively. Pictured is finalist Nguyen Thi Tran Chau, No. 135.

Throughout the final a number of sub-titles will also be granted to worthy contestants, such as Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, and Miss Talent. Here are some images of the 35 participants who will appear in the pageant’s grand final, including Nguyen Le Phuong Thao, No. 116.

Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, No. 025

Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh, No. 045

Dang Van Ly, No. 228

Pham Thi Phuong Quynh, No. 146

Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong, No. 433

Ngo Thi Thu Huong, No. 305

Nguyen Thi Cam Dan, No. 171

Nguyen Le Ngoc Thao, No. 068

Pham Thi Ngoc Anh, No. 322

Vu Quynh Trang, No. 278

Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, No. 182

Huynh Nguyen Mai Phuong, No. 093

