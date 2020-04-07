Five board games to throw your boredom away

There is no other time like the present to laugh and bond with your family and create the most memorable time in your life. And what better way to do it, than opening up your board games. Here are five of the best to choose from.

Monopoly

Monopoly must be a childhood game for many. The classic fast-dealing property game is very suitable for those in the mood for a highly competitive game. It is also suitable for children above eight years old. Apart from the classic version, there are many others to choose, such as Monopoly: Ultimate Banking Edition, Monopoly Jackpot, Ms. Monopoly. game of Monopoly usually lasts a few hours, and it can definitely bring out people’s competitive spirit and fun.

Uno

An easy and competitive card game that both kids and adults love. The goal of each player is to play all cards in front of the opponent and prevent the opponent from doing so with special cards with different effects. Uno is very simple, easy to play, fast and fun, suitable for a large group of people, the more the game becomes more chaotic and more fun. You can create a bustling Uno party with laughter and a happy memory with your friends.

Unstable Unicorns Card Game

A game of strategy that is bubbling over with competition, the goal of Unstable Unicorns is to be the first player to collect seven unicorns. Players can do this using different attack cards to throw off their opponents throughout the game. Watch out! The highly competitive spirit can destroy your family’s peace…but in a good way.

Exploding Kittens Card Game

Don't worry: no real kittens are exploded. This is a kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette. Players take turns drawing cards, and when a player draws an Exploding Kitten card, they "explode," or get kicked out of the game. There are action cards that can help prevent this scenario. This game is suitable for a small group of people so a family with four to five members are perfect for the game. Let’s explode with the kittens!

The werewolves of Millers Hollow

This game requires at least seven people to take part in, and the more people join it, the more exciting the game will be. Participants pretend to live in a village and take different roles, their missions will be different but they will all have one target to find out who are the wolves and who are protecting their village from wolves. Be careful though, in this game you do not know who to trust! — VNS

Thu Ha

