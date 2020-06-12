Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
500 Vietnamese children compete for Juventus football academy

 
 
15/06/2020

Juventus Academy held a competition with the participation of around 500 children to select players for its football training programmes.

The event which was organised in Hoa Lu Stadium on Sunday for the participants aged 11.

 The children participated in the competition 

 

The jury includes senior coaches of the academy, including player Tran Cong Minh who won the Vietnamese Golden Ball in 1999 and experts from Italy. 70 outstanding players will be selected for the final round scheduled to be held by the end of this month.

The academy previously chose 24 players in the southern localities of Dong Thap and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces and Can Tho City.

The academy was jointly launched by Italian football club Juventus and Vietnam’s Binh Minh Sports JSC in September, 2018. Dtinews

 
 

.
Four traditional music contests to be launched this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

Four traditional music contests will be launched in HCM City and southern provinces this week.

Entertainment Events in Vietnam on June 15-21
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Vietnam invited to play in World Cup preparation match against Iraq
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

To prepare for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen inches closer to spot on VN national football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

With the help of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen has a step towards naturalisation so he can represent the national team.

Veteran documentary director releases new book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

Veteran director Dao Trong Khanh has just published a book on his experience during his 50-year career working as a documentary maker.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor's death fuels mental health debate
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

The 34-year-old was found dead in his Mumbai home, in what police believe to be a case of suicide.

Hanoi Museum gathers objects for future exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

Hanoi Museum, is gathering objects to prepare for its most profound permanent exhibition ever, according to Nguyen Tien Da, director of the museum.

Việt Nam prepare for World Cup qualifiers and AFC Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

In order to help Vietnam prepare for the World Cup and AFF Cup qualifiers, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has met with the National Coach Council to draw up a plan.

Wrestling fans rejoice as pros return post-pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

If you walk into a bar in HCM City, you can have a post-Corona Jaegerbomb. If you walk into a certain Binh Thanh dance studio in July, you can expect a powerbomb. Or two.

Thai, Vietnamese martial arts actors work on new film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

Well-known Thai martial arts actor Simon Kuke plays a leading role in new film Đỉnh Mù Sương (The Foggy Mountain), a production from the Thien Ngan (Galaxy) Studio of HCM City. 

International music festival for children takes place online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 – a music festival for children – has started this month in the form of an online contest, according to the organisers.

International Day of Yoga to be held in Quang Ninh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS    14/06/2020 

The Indian Government has selected October 30 Square in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh as the venue for the International Day of Yoga.

Management firm, martial artists join hands to form professional model in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS    14/06/2020 

Shadow Entertainment (Shadow Ent.) inked contracts with 15 professional Vietnamese and foreign martial artists in Ho Chi Minh City on June 12, with an aim of forming a professional martial arts model in Vietnam.

World Cup preparation match planned
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS    14/06/2020 

In preparation for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

Vietnamese football team maintain 94th globally
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS    13/06/2020 

The Vietnamese football team maintained its 94th spot globally in the latest FIFA rankings, said the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on June 12.

Russian-French MC finds home in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS    13/06/2020 

She is beautiful and full of energy, with a warm smile on TV shows and a striking face on the catwalk.

Retired defender Thang played without fear
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS    13/06/2020 

Retired centre half Le Dinh Thang was a famous partner of the late, great Pham Huynh Tam Lang for Saigon Port more than 40 years ago, and he's remembered fondly to this day.

Next Media wins exclusive rights to broadcast Bundesliga in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS    12/06/2020 

Vietnamese company Next Media announced on June 10 that it has officially secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the German Bundesliga nationwide for the next five years until 2025.

Bilingual book introduces Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS    12/06/2020 

The first bilingual book about Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century has been released. 

Cai luong industry lacks trainees, wants to revamp curriculum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS    12/06/2020 

The training curriculum for the art of cai luong (reformed opera) needs to be revised to attract more students, according to experts.

