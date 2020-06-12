500 Vietnamese children compete for Juventus football academy

Juventus Academy held a competition with the participation of around 500 children to select players for its football training programmes.

The event which was organised in Hoa Lu Stadium on Sunday for the participants aged 11.

The children participated in the competition

The jury includes senior coaches of the academy, including player Tran Cong Minh who won the Vietnamese Golden Ball in 1999 and experts from Italy. 70 outstanding players will be selected for the final round scheduled to be held by the end of this month.



The academy previously chose 24 players in the southern localities of Dong Thap and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces and Can Tho City.



The academy was jointly launched by Italian football club Juventus and Vietnam’s Binh Minh Sports JSC in September, 2018. Dtinews