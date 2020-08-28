A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi

A group made up of young volunteers have transformed the plain walls of homes throughout some of the villages located in suburban areas of Hanoi into beautiful mural paintings which showcase aspects of both nature and daily life.

Located in Van Duc commune of Gia Lam district, Chu Xa village is approximately 20km from the centre of Hanoi. It is the first village in the vicinity of the capital to feature its own mural paintings.

A total of 20 mural paintings serve to bring vibrancy to life in the village, whilst also representing an attractive local feature.

The village represents an ideal place in which young people can come and take picturesque images.

The murals aim to depict the daily life of local people.

Many homes throughout the village are now decorated with colourful images.

July sees murals painted on a dyke that stretches for two kilometres through the communes of Tam Thuan and Tam Hiep in Phuc Tho district of the capital, creating a more exciting environment for local people to enjoy.

Each drawing showcases a different story taken from various aspects of local culture and history.

Here is a closer look at some of the splendid murals on display.

