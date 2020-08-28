Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi

31/08/2020    08:07 GMT+7

A group made up of young volunteers have transformed the plain walls of homes throughout some of the villages located in suburban areas of Hanoi into beautiful mural paintings which showcase aspects of both nature and daily life.

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 1

Located in Van Duc commune of Gia Lam district, Chu Xa village is approximately 20km from the centre of Hanoi. It is the first village in the vicinity of the capital to feature its own mural paintings.

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 2

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 3

A total of 20 mural paintings serve to bring vibrancy to life in the village, whilst also representing an attractive local feature.

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 4

The village represents an ideal place in which young people can come and take picturesque images.

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 5

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 6

The murals aim to depict the daily life of local people.

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 7

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 8

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 9

Many homes throughout the village are now decorated with colourful images.

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 10

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 11
 

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 12

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 13

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 14

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 15

July sees murals painted on a dyke that stretches for two kilometres through the communes of Tam Thuan and Tam Hiep in Phuc Tho district of the capital, creating a more exciting environment for local people to enjoy.

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 16

Each drawing showcases a different story taken from various aspects of local culture and history.

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 17

Here is a closer look at some of the splendid murals on display.

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 18

a close-up of largest mural paintings in hanoi hinh 19

VOV/Tienphong

Latest news

