Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers

26/10/2020    07:18 GMT+7

The organisers of the Aerial Photography Awards 2020 have unveiled a number of stunning winning images, including several artworks submitted by Vietnamese photographers.

Organisers of the Aerial Photography Awards this year receive thousands of entries from 65 countries worldwide. Among the winning shots that most impressed viewers was a submission by Vietnamese photographer Hien Nguyen in the People category. The image depicts smoke pouring from the engine of a boat that belongs to anchovy fishermen working along the Phu Yen coastline, with their green nets illuminated under the water.
In this mesmerising image shot by Khanh Phan in the nation, a field of grass with leaves stood over one-metre high appears like waves. According to the photographer, the field is the habitat of animals such as snakes, frogs, and fish, with the grass cut in order to feed cattle.
Among the World in Lockdown category a photo taken by Indian photographer Prabu Mohan was picked out by judges. He said, 'It is a residential apartment near my home [in Vietnam]. The residents hang their Vietnam national flags in support of those who are fighting on the front line against coronavirus.'
Here are some additional impressive entries. This drone image is snapped by Belgian photographer Sebastien Nagy, with the photo being named Aerial Photographer of the Year 2020.
This fascinating photograph of a herd of sheep crossing an autumn forest was shot by Turkish photographer Mehmet Aslan. It claims first place in the Trees and Forests category.
In the Constructions category, first prize is awarded to Lebanese photographer Bachir Moukarzel for a stunning photograph of the 492ft-tall Dubai Frame, known as 'the largest photo frame in the world.'
Chinese photographer Yiran Ding claims first prize in the Travel category for his photo of Shanghai as seen through an airplane window.
The winner of the World Culture category is an artwork submitted by Bangladeshi photographer Azim Khan Ronnie, featuring 60,000 devotees participating in the Eid-ul-Fitr in Gor-e-Shahid Boro Math, Dinajpur, Bangladesh. Eid-ul-Fitr is a 'Muslim festival of happiness' that is annually celebrated all over the world.
The colourful roofs of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria can be seen in a shot by Sebastien Nagy that ultimately compelled judges to award it first prize in the Cityscapes category.
First prize in the Environmental category goes to Bangladeshi photographer Azim Khan Ronnie for this picture of farmers in the middle of a field in Bangladesh after it had been devastated by severe flooding.
In the Patterns category, this photo of multiple umbrellas crossing each other in the streets in Tokyo, taken by German photographer Daniel Bonte, secures a top-place finish.
VOV/Aerial Photography Awards

 
 

