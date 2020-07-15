AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022

The first round of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 will take place from March 13-21, 2021, instead of March 6-14 as previously announced, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

The AFC said that the adjustment is to avoid the overlapping of schedules and ages of players competing at the AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020.

It is also calling for member federations to host and register to participate in the two tournaments. The deadline will be July 31, 2020.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) ran an article on July 13 highlighting the third consecutive win by Saigon Club at the ongoing V.League 2020 to maintain its top position./.

