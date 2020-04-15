Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/04/2020 06:40:01 (GMT +7)
AFC Cup 2020 fixtures face further delay due to COVID-19 fears

 
 
16/04/2020    06:29 GMT+7

A total of four matches involving the two Vietnamese representatives competing in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020 will be pushed back once more amid concerns relating to the development of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally.

afc cup 2020 fixtures face further delay due to covid-19 fears hinh 0

Ho Chi Minh City FC footballers (Photo: AFC)

The AFC recently made an announcement regarding the postponement of all matches in the competition in both May and June, with the statement noting that fixtures could return in July at the earliest.

This represents the second postponement of the year with the previous delay only cancelling matches until the end of April.

This schedule change is poised to affect matches involving Than Quang Ninh FC, who had originally been scheduled to play Svay Rieng FC of Cambodia and Bali United FC of Indonesia.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City FC find themselves in a similar situation due to their games against Lao Toyota FC of Laos and Yangon United of Myanmar now delayed with a new date yet to be agreed upon.

 

Furthermore, in their statement, the AFC added that they could consider changing the format to shorten the length of both the AFC Cup and the AFC Champions League in order to ensure that both competitions can conclude this year, therefore avoiding a clash with other tournaments if they continue into 2021.

With the competition currently in its group stages, Ho Chi Minh City FC find themselves top of Group F with seven points from three matches, while Than Quang Ninh FC are second in Group G after winning four points from three matches. VOV

