AFC delivers special praise for Quang Hai, Tien Linh

Whilst conducting an analysis of the most recent Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship which took place earlier in the year in Thailand, the AFC delivered high praise for Vietnamese footballers Quang Hai and Tien Linh.

After conducting a through recap of the competition four months after its completion, the AFC consider both Quang Hai and Tien Linh to have been the best players from the Vietnamese team.

Most notably, Quang Hai was praised for his ability to organise the team on the pitch, whilst Tien Linh was judged to be an effective goal scorer in his role as a striker.

The AFC report notes the clever tactics employed by Vietnam’s U23 side, often switching between a 3-4-3 and 5-4-1 formation, maintaining constant discipline and displaying wonderful skill throughout the tournament.

VOV