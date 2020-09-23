AFC endorses full membership of Elite Youth Scheme to VFF

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has conferred the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) with the AFC Elite Youth Scheme full membership status.

Illustrative image (Photo: vff.org.vn)

The AFC has also given the three-star status to the PVF Football Academy.

The AFC Elite Youth Scheme is an integral part of AFC’s Vision and Mission that is to improve playing standards and increase the possibility of success at the top level.

The development of aspiring young talents is at the core of these objectives, and AFC recognises and supports the Member Associations (MAs) in their efforts to further develop their elite youth programmes, including the grading of academies, in line with the criteria set by AFC.

Together, AFC and the MAs will set the benchmark for elite player development in training centres and support the clubs and their academies in nurturing the next generations of top-level professional players.

Vietnam secures three direct berths at AFC tournaments next year

Three Vietnamese football clubs will directly enter the finals of the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League and AFC Cup in 2021 following the AFC’s recent changes to qualifying rules.

Under the new rules, the champion of the 2020 V.League 1 will automatically qualify for the group stage of next year’s AFC Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will send the winner and runner-up of the National Cup to compete in the AFC Cup’s group stage.

In case Hanoi FC, which has won the National Cup this year, also grab the 2020 V.League 1 title, the two slots at the AFC Cup will go to the runner-up and the second runner-up.

Hanoi FC brought home the National Cup trophy on September 20 after beating city rival Viettel 2-1 in a dramatic final./.VNA