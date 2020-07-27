Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/07/2020 16:21:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

AFF proposes postponing AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to 2021

31/07/2020    16:11 GMT+7

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)’s Emergency Committee has proposed postponing the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup until mid-April 2021 during a virtual meeting chaired by AFF President Khiev Sameth on July 30.

The proposal will be submitted to the AFF Council for approval.

According to Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan, who represented Vietnam at the meeting, the committee members agreed that the AFF Suzuki Cup is an important event of regional football, attracting interest from large crowds of fans in Southeast Asian countries.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of the AFF to ensure all aspects of the tournament are organised successfully to help fans fully enjoy its matches.

The 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup will be postponed to 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Depending on the schedule of international tournaments set to take place in 2021, the AFF Emergency Committee gave analyses and assessments on the most suitable time for the organisation of the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup. This is a not simple problem, as there are many major football events next year, including the FIFA and AFC tournaments, the Tokyo Olympic Games and the Euros, among others. Particularly for Southeast Asian nations, 2021 is also the year in which the region’s largest sporting event, the 31st SEA Games, is set to be hosted by Vietnam.

By evaluating the current COVID-19 situation, participants determined the initial plan to organise the 2020 AFF Cup in November as being irrelevant to the practical conditions in regional countries. With the goal of ensuring the tournament’s integrity, they agreed to postpone the tournament by a year.

 

Vietnam are the reigning champions of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Regarding the plans of the Vietnam men’s national team, in the event that the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup is rescheduled to 2021 as proposed by the AFF Emergency Management, the VFF will continue to follow the plans of FIFA and the AFC to always take the initiative in the team’s preparations for the remaining matches in the Asian qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup. The training plans of Park Hang-seo’s side will also be adjusted according to allowable conditions, depending on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

* In an article published on July 30, the AFC announced that the VFF has been confirmed as the host member association for the AFC Cup 2020 ASEAN Zone Groups F and G matches, which are scheduled to take place over three match days from September 23 to September 29, 2020.

Asia’s football governing body stated that the matches in Group F will take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City while the Group G ties will be staged in Quang Ninh’s Cam Pha Stadium. Nhan Dan

V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19

V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19

Football chiefs have postponed the V.League because of the renewed threat of COVID-19.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam Film Festival may be held online
Vietnam Film Festival may be held online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Filmmakers and experts told a conference in Hanoi yesterday that organising the Vietnam Film Festival online and building a "cinematic city" would help boost the festival's brand.

Fashion icon teams up with UNESCO, VNAT to promote tourism
Fashion icon teams up with UNESCO, VNAT to promote tourism
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Supermodel Jessica Minh Anh will promote Vietnamese tourism by presenting the country as a friendly and safe destination through reality shows to be produced from now to next year.

Free English classes for Vietnamese community in Singapore amid pandemic
Free English classes for Vietnamese community in Singapore amid pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Tina Yuan (whose Vietnamese name is Nguyen Thi Thuong) is a Chinese-Vietnamese teacher living in Singapore. She majored in mass communication in Singapore and the Chinese language at Donghua University, Shanghai.

Ao Dai long dress to be promoted during 2020 Hue Festival
Ao Dai long dress to be promoted during 2020 Hue Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

A day in honor of Ao Dai, Vietnam’s traditional long dress, will be a highlight of the Hue Festival, scheduled to open in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue in September.

Vietnam senior and U22 national teams to gather on August 10
Vietnam senior and U22 national teams to gather on August 10
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese national men’s senior football team will be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in a training camp from August 10 to August 16

Pop singer fined for spreading false news on Covid-19
Pop singer fined for spreading false news on Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

Pop singer Hoa Minzy has just been fined VND7.5 million (USD326) for spreading false news about Covid-19 on Facebook.

Hanoi DJ suspended over performance outfit
Hanoi DJ suspended over performance outfit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A female DJ in Hanoi has just been suspended for her offensive dress-up during a show at a local bar.

Tokyo 2020: Olympics and Paralympics may have 'limited spectators'
Tokyo 2020: Olympics and Paralympics may have 'limited spectators'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Olympics and Paralympics could be held in front of “a limited number of spectators” because of Covid-19, says Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto.

FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has announced it will offer a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations throughout Southeast Asia (SEA),

Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

A range of contestants competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have wowed fans by putting their wonderful figures on display in a swimsuit photoshoot.

Exhibition features young artistic talents
Exhibition features young artistic talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

Artworks by Vietnamese artists aged from 18 to 35 are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam Culture Arts Exhibition Centre located at No 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hanoi.

Kids call for protection of wildlife
Kids call for protection of wildlife
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/07/2020 

Paintings, photos and posters created by children aged 6-14 are on display at an exhibition calling on people to protect wildlife.

VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season
VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/07/2020 

The head honcho of domestic football has come out against calls to cancel the season amid the return of community coronavirus transmission in Vietnam.

Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Ten years after his debut concerts after graduating in Sweden and returning to Vietnam, jazz pianist Tuan Nam will perform in Hanoi and HCM City next month.

War veteran photographer captures world with one hand
War veteran photographer captures world with one hand
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Snapping a beautiful photo requires the photographer capture the moment with sharp eyes and quick hands. 

Exhibition by female sculptor opens in Hanoi
Exhibition by female sculptor opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Artist Lap Phuong is displaying sculptures at her first solo exhibition entitled Âm Dương (Yin and Yang). 

Showbiz shows signs of revival after virus crisis
Showbiz shows signs of revival after virus crisis
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

The Vietnamese art scene has shown encouraging signs of revival after being devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves into a 'new normal'.

New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang
New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

A lack of playgrounds for kids is an issue for many localities around Vietnam, especially urban areas.

Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT
Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Dream Concert CONNECT, a virtual K-pop show, took place at the National Academy of Music from July 25 to 26, attracting over 800 young people who got to experience the first event of its kind in Hanoi.

V.League goal makes international headlines
V.League goal makes international headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/07/2020 

A goal from Brazilian striker Rodrigo Dias of Quang Nam FC in the V.League 1 has won plaudits from foreign newspapers, with some saying it should be in contention for the prestigious FIFA Puskás Award. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 