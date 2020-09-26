Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 confirmed for April 11-May 8, 2021

29/09/2020    18:18 GMT+7

On September 25, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from April 11 to May 8, 2021.

Park Hang-seo’s Vietnamese side are the reigning AFF Suzuki Cup champions.

 

This is the latest AFF decision related to the region’s top-flight football competition, aiming to ensure the tournament can proceed in its full format – played on a home and away basis across the qualifying nations in Southeast Asia, provided that the conditions relating to COVID-19 allow.


In consultation with member associations and related parties, the AFF Suzuki Cup Task Force Committee has determined the most suitable schedule to avoid conflicts with the schedules of domestic tournaments, and will continue to keep a close eye on the reality of the situation to ensure the safety and health of the players, coaches, partners, fans and public.

“We are delighted with the positive support that we have received from our member associations and that we have been able to find a suitable window next year to hold our most highly anticipated tournament. While we are well aware that the fight against the global pandemic is not over, we are cautiously optimistic for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to take place in its full format as we hope to deliver the best of ASEAN in the tournament next year,” said AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth.

“The AFF also hopes that the announcement of the 2021 tournament dates will provide some clarity in planning for our commercial partners, including sponsors and media broadcasters, during this time of uncertainty. The AFF and our member associations would like to express gratitude to all our fans, players, coaches, officials, media and other partners for their unwavering support and commitment despite these challenging times, and look forward to the AFF Suzuki Cup unifying the whole of Southeast Asia when we are able to come together again,” he added.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 had originally been scheduled to take place in November and December this year. However, due to the impact of the pandemic, the tournament could not keep to its initial plan and has been rescheduled for 2021. Park Hang-seo’s Vietnamese side are the reigning AFF Suzuki Cup champions.

The AFF stated that it will continue to work closely with member associations and partners to provide further updates on the 2021 tournament as soon as available. Nhan Dan

 
 

