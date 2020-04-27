Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen dies aged 79

 
 
01/05/2020

Nigerian drummer Tony Allen, who created afrobeat with Fela Kuti, dies aged 79, his manager says.

Pioneering Nigerian drummer Tony Allen, a co-founder of the afrobeat musical genre, died in Paris on Thursday aged 79, his manager says.

"We don't know the exact cause of death," Eric Trosset told AFP, adding it was not linked to the coronavirus.

Allen was the drummer and musical director of musician Fela Kuti's famous band Africa '70 in the 1960-70s.

Fela, as he was widely known, died in 1997. He once said that "without Tony Allen, there would be no afrobeat".

Allen has also been described by UK musician Brian Eno as "perhaps the greatest drummer who has ever lived". 

Allen's career and life story were documented in his 2013 autobiography Tony Allen: Master Drummer of Afrobeat,

 

Afrobeat combines elements of West Africa's fuji music and highlife styles with American funk and jazz.

Allen, who was born in Lagos in 1940, taught himself how to play drums when he was 18.

He said he learnt his technique by listening to American jazz drummers Art Blakey and Max Roach.

Allen first met Fela in 1964, and they went on to record dozens of albums in Africa '70, including Gentleman and Zombie.

Allen left the band in 1979, after reported rifts with the band leader over royalties. Fela needed four separate drummers to fill the void.

Allen emigrated to London in 1984, and later moved to Paris.

He collaborated with a number of artists during his long music career, and was the drummer in The Good, the Bad & the Queen, with Damon Albarn, Paul Simenon and Simon Tong. BBC

 
 

.
Club chairman refutes claims he's fame-hungry
Club chairman refutes claims he's fame-hungry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Despite being chairman of Quang Ninh Coal of the V.League 1, Pham Thanh Hung only became widely known after he gave VND3 billion (US$130,400)  of his own money as a reward to the national women's football team for winning

Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia
Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam futsal team have risen one step to rank 44th in the latest FIFA rankings.

Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs
Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

After wasting a lot of flour, eggs butter, sugar and other ingredients, as well as time, Ngo Kim Dung has finally become a successful baker.

Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; "Practice makes perfect"
Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
FEATUREicon  30/04/2020 

The second Vietnamese athlete to earn a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, 25-year-old Le Thanh Tung considers the postponement of the world’s largest sporting event an opportunity rather than a let-down.

Virtual tour, exhibition, bilingual book launched to mark Reunification Day
Virtual tour, exhibition, bilingual book launched to mark Reunification Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

No matter where you are, now you can learn more about the national resistance against the US, the liberation of the South in 1975 and the national reunification thanks to a virtual exhibition 

UEFA and Blue Dragon team up to help street kids in Vietnam
UEFA and Blue Dragon team up to help street kids in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

The UEFA Foundation for Children and the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation are working to help Vietnamese street children have more opportunities by using football as a catalyst for change.

New books reveal daily moments in wartime
New books reveal daily moments in wartime
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

A four-volume series titled "Wartime Diaries" has been released by the Writers' Association Publishing House and "Forever Twenty Fund" to mark the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30.

Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

Southeast Asian Games defending champion Nguyen Thi Oanh will compete in the London Marathon 2020 on October 4.

HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory
HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/04/2020 

HCM City this week will re-open Book Street and launch an exhibition on the Great Spring Victory of 1975.

Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea
Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/04/2020 

Forbes recently published a list of the most influential people in South Korea and head coach Park Hang-seo of the Vietnamese national football team was featured.

Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year
Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/04/2020 

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has announced that the 2020 season is targeted to start in Austria in July, meaning that the Hanoi stage may take place later this year.

Students to compete in online run in May
Students to compete in online run in May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

An online running race for Vietnamese students in high schools, vocational schools, colleges and universities across the country and those studying abroad will take place from May 3-25 as part of activities to prevent the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

Lu Dinh Tuan was an excellent player of Saigon Port and the Vietnam national team in the early 1990s, to the point where he was dubbed 'Maradona' Vietnam.

Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

Hai Phong FC has asked the football authorities for the National Cup to be delayed to give them more time for preparation.

VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists' daily life during social distancing
VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

The daily activities of Vietnamese artists from Vietnam National Opera & Ballet (VNOB) during the social distancing period have been recorded in a video released on the theatre's social media channels.

Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

A collection of paintings reflecting Vietnamese students’ thoughts of life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been introduced online.

Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

We Are One will feature offerings from Berlin, Cannes, Toronto, Venice and beyond.

Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Lagardere Sports Asia (LSA) has penned a deal with Next Media to hand over the rights to broadcast the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020.

VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation is hoping to receive US$500,000 from FIFA to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

People’s Artist Dam Lien, a prominent artist of the traditional tuồng (classical drama), died on April 25 due to kidney disease.

