AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture

The Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4 started applying artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Boi singing (classical drama) through launching the Echoing Drum Show – The Art of Hat Boi.

A Boi singing performance - Illustrative image

The show is one of the startup projects sponsored by SIHUB with a hope of innovating tourism products and popularising Vietnam’s culture creatively to visitors.

Huynh Kim Tuoc, SIHUB Executive Director, said that Cheo and Boi (Tuong) singing are the two oldest performing arts of Vietnamese theatre, adding that by using AI technology, audiences can enjoy and understand about Boi singing easily.

Boi singing is a combination of dialogue, dance, song and music that are highly stylised and imbued with symbolism.

With a history of around 800 years, Boi singing has steadily developed and evolved through various aspects ranging from make-up and costumes to music./.VNA